County seeks courthouse expansion funding

  • Nassau County commissioners hope the state Legislature will provide funding to renovate a third courtroom at the Nassau County Courthouse. Currently, the room is being used for storage.
    Nassau County commissioners hope the state Legislature will provide funding to renovate a third courtroom at the Nassau County Courthouse. Currently, the room is being used for storage.
The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners hopes the state Legislature appropriates funds for expansion at the Robert M. Foster Justice Center.  Again. On Feb. 11, commissioners approved a…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.