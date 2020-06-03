County graduations to be livestreamed

Body

Family and friends who cannot be there in person will be able to watch the 2020 Nassau County high school graduation ceremonies on the internet instead, according to Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns.

Speaking at the May 28 meeting of the Nassau County School Board, Burns said that Fernandina Beach High School, Yulee High School, West Nassau High School, and Hilliard Middle-Senior High School will have their ceremonies livestreamed.

They will also look much different than years past because of the local, state, and federal coronavirus guidelines. Burns said plans for those ceremonies are now being made, with each school creating its own plan on how best to deal with social distancing requirements.

Fernandina Beach High School will hold graduation on June 22, Yulee High School on June 25, West Nassau High School on June 23, and Hilliard Middle-Senior High School. All ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m. on each school’s football field. An adult G.E.D. graduation is planned for June 15 at Yulee High School.

Each graduate will receive five tickets to graduation, although Burns said that could change.

The Nassau County School District’s website will host livestreams of all four ceremonies. The cost of that service will be paid with emergency funds approved by the district. Beverly Boys Productions was awarded the livestreaming contract at a cost of $27,800.

Burns asked the board to schedule a workshop to discuss several items that have recently been on the board’s radar.

Those items include land and growth, concurrency, how best to reopen schools, and the board’s plan to have a measure put on the ballot to increase the district’s millage for Nassau County properties. That workshop was scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday in the Board Room at the district office, located at 1200 Atlantic Ave. in Fernandina Beach.

Some changes to the calendar for the 2019-20 school term were approved at the May 28 meeting. Burns explained the changes were made after the school system turned to distance learning March 16.

“We no longer use the early release on Wednesday or the half-day for planning we had scheduled,” she said. “We revised this calendar just in case we need those hours, just in case we need them, even though the state waived five days. We used those five days to plan what our instruction would look like. We are not moving away from our planning for next year, but we used these hours in case we needed them for instructional time based on what happened with COVID-19.”

The board approved a contract for $353,600 to Auld & White Constructors to replace the ceilings and lighting at Yulee Primary School. The new ceilings will enhance the school’s HVAC performance by reducing the area that needs to be cooled. A contract for $73,528 with

JSC Systems to replace the intercom system at Fernandina Beach High School was also approved.

jroberts@fbnewsleader.com