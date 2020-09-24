County Fire & Rescue receives two major grants

Body

The Nassau County Fire & Rescue Department has received two major grants in the past month. The announcement was made Sept. 16 by Fire Chief Brady Rigdon during the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners’ meeting.

A $1.711 million grant will go toward improving the department’s staffing and emergency deployment capabilities and a $28,623 grant will be used for the purchase of two AeroClave Decontamination Systems for use in decontaminating the patient transport compartments of its rescue units. Rigdon said last Thursday the county contributed another $2,800 toward the purchase of the systems.

The grant for the AeroClave Decontamination Systems was awarded through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program – COVID-19 Supplemental. Each system, valued at $15,743, is a fogging system that creates a mist in the interior space that covers all areas. A rescue unit can be fully treated within 10 minutes and the mist will dry within a few minutes.

The $1.711 million grant was part of the federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program, which is designed to improve department staffing in order to more effectively respond to emergencies, according to the application documents.

The county originally expected the grant would be for a part of the applied for amount, but Rigdon said he was notified at 7 a.m. Sept. 16 the department had received the full amount it applied for in May.

The grant application states, “Our current fiscal budget illustrates the challenge of providing lifesaving services while operating within our financial constraints.” It points out the 2019-20 Fire & Rescue operating budget is $18,698,413, of which $16,421,490 goes to personnel (approximately 88%.)

“There is little room for expansion,” the application states. “Last year we were able to increase our staffing on three of our eight apparatus from two person to a three person minimum each day. This grant opportunity will allow us to increase three more engine companies from two people to three daily. The addition of nine career personnel will add stability to our department.”

The SAFER grant application also points out, “according to OSHA regulations, an interior fire attack cannot be started until four fully trained firefighters are on the scene. ... We are pursuing this grant opportunity to help us get closer to meeting...standards for two-in, two-out firefighting requirements.

“With only two people currently staffing each engine there is a delay in assembling the proper number of personnel on scene. “We are required to wait on the scene for additional apparatus from our department or our department’s automatic/mutual aid agencies to arrive to begin fire attack.”

The Fire & Rescue Depart-ment serves 726 square miles of territory and a population of about 88,000. The department currently has 127 career members, of which 123 are shift positions, according to the grant application.