County extends state of emergency

Body

According to Florida law, county commissions must renew a state of emergency every seven days, but Nassau County Manager and Attorney Mike Mullin said Wednesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis might change that requirement – at least temporarily – as local governments continue dealing with the coronavirus public health emergency.

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners were meeting Wednesday morning to approval another such extension, but Mullin said an executive order from the governor could soon give commissioners the ability to extend a state of emergency by up to 30 days.

“We don’t have that as of today,” he said and did not give an estimate of when DeSantis might issue the rumored executive order.

The board unanimously agreed to extend the current state of emergency another seven days.

Emergency Management Director Greg Foster reported to BOCC members that his department has posted a survey on its Facebook page to discover if county residents have any

unmet needs due to the current pandemic that could be addressed.

Foster also said Emergency Management is working on a plan to identify shelters, such as hotels, that could be used should a mass quarantine be needed for COVID-19 patients.

Chairman Danny Leeper said the BOCC may need to discuss ways, if the pandemic persists, to partially reopen the beaches using technology and enforcement so that residents have more opportunities to get outside and exercise.

Finally, Mullin said staff is working to determine funding needs for agencies such as the Nassau County Council on Aging to continue providing meals to the county’s seniors if the pandemic stretches into the summer or the fall.

mmiller@fbnewsleader.com