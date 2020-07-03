County departments begin to present their budget wishes

Body

Cautioning not to take her initial budget variance analysis “as something set in stone,” Nassau County’s Office of Management & Budget Director Meghan Diehl led presentations Wednesday of the preliminary funding requests from some county departments for the 2020-21 fiscal year’s budget. The county’s budget will be voted on in September.

“The budget is a living document and constantly changing,” Diehl told County Manager and Attorney Michael Mullin and Assistant County Manager Taco Pope.

The meeting began at 4:30 p.m. and was suspended at 6:50 p.m. with only six of the presentations made and the remaining ones rescheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

“A budget is a planning tool and represents the priorities of the county,” Diehl said and explained her present budget variation analysis was done on June 12. “Current year requests are not all inclusive. It is a tool to drive the recommendation process.”

She said she will rerun the analysis after the millage rate has been set and will run a final analysis after the budget is adopted by the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners.

The six presentations Wednesday included an overview by Diehl and presentations by the department heads under the Office of Management and Budget. Those rescheduled for Thursday were Engineering/Development Services, Nassau-Amelia Utilities and the Road Department.

Of the presentations made Wednesday, the biggest changes from the previous budget were in OMB, which projected an overall increase of 20%, according to what Diehl reported. However, she explained that the significant projected increase is due to major changes in how purchases will now be made for county departments.

For instance, Norm Kennedy, network manager for Technical Services within OMB, projected a 319% increase for equipment in the OMB budget due to centralizing of 90% of the county departments’ purchasing. In previous budgets, each county department requested its own funding for technology and equipment. “This now falls under OMB and not in each department’s budget as in the past,” Diehl responded to a question from Mullin about the increases.

Kennedy reported that the benefits of centralizing purchasing include standardizing software, streamlining purchasing, improving purchasing power, improving inventory tracking, and improving efficiencies. The drawbacks for OMB include increased workload in Technical Services, with more time spent buying/tracking products, matching products to departments and processing additional billings.

Kennedy said Technical Services has been the same size for 10 years, “but has experienced 34% growth in services provided.” He showed a chart with 434 users of the services, but added it does not include all users, such as libraries. He is requesting two new positions – one technician and an administrative person.

Other requests in the proposed Technical Services budget include $81,930 to refresh outdated equipment (PCs and tablets), $30,000 to replace the wireless network, $40,000 to replace internet firewalls, which will improve the process of streaming county meetings, and $21,600 for surveillance cameras, including one for the Fernandina Beach Branch Library.

The Animal Control proposed budget, which was presented by Director Tim Maguire, requests an increase of $110,000 or 1.62% over the previous fiscal year budget, plus funding for new employees. The total request is for $1,973,443. The major increase is represented in personnel costs. The department is also requesting $152,436 for two trucks and equipment.

The department is requesting six new positions including one new animal controller, one field training officer, and one veterinary technician. Maguire said the additional positions are needed due to growth in the county, which has resulted in 3,928 service calls this past year, a 48% increase. The department presently has four officers. The addition of the six new people would cost a total of $288,977.78 in salaries, according to a chart presented by Maguire.

Mullin asked how much money is generated through fees charged by the department, but Maguire did not have that information immediately available. The county manager said some fees might be adjusted to compensate for some of the requested increases.

Human Resources Director Ashley Metz presented a budget request of $1,055,960, which represents a 5.68% decrease ($63,614) from the previous fiscal year budget. She reported that the largest department expense is in personnel costs, $556,178, with the second highest cost item being $197,000 in risk management contracts. That item cost $119,574 in the previous budget.

Metz and Diehl pointed out that this budget benefits from IT costs being transferred to Technical Services as well as some reductions in other expense areas.

Pope asked that Metz check some of the listed costs against the cost to other neighboring counties for similar expenses.

Building Official Keith Ellis presented a graphic showing proposed expenditures by the Building Department for the 2020-21 fiscal year of $7,700,428, the same amount listed as projected department revenues. That figure, in both cases, is down almost $1 million from the 2019-20 budget. The department fees are generated by law.

Ellis said the department is reducing use of outside services from $75,000 to $5,000. However, he is requesting an increase for drone training to assist inspectors in roof inspections, final inspections, and damage assessment. The department would purchase two drones and 10 new laptops for field inspectors. Diehl explained the department has to purchase its own laptops.

Valerie Feinberg, interim director of the Department of Planning & Economic Opportunity, presented the budget requests for that department and for Code Enforcement, as the last presentations of the day.

Feinberg reported that the total requests for the two departments is $1,788,299, down 14.62% from the $2,094,472 in the 2019-20 fiscal year budget. Of the total request, the Planning Department request is for $1,392,337 and Code Enforcement’s request is for $395,962. The request includes one new planning technician and one new code enforcement officer.

Feinberg reported that $332,000 is carried over from the previous year’s budget balance, which includes $49,327 in unused funds from the previous budget for an arborist. She believes an arborist needs to be added to the staff now. The budget also includes hiring someone to fill the presently vacant position of Planning Department director.

Feinberg also reported that the proposed Planning Department budget includes $30,000 for an American Beach master plan, $50,000 for a US Highway 17 corridor study and $100,000 for a Crawford Diamond Small Area Study, which is a new request.

Feinberg’s presentations ended the Wednesday session and the other department heads were asked to return at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to complete the preliminary presentations.