County budget wish lists: Part Two gets questioned

The second day of Nassau County department wish list presentations for the 2020-21 fiscal year budget did not go as smoothly as the agenda suggested, with only two presentations completed after County Manager and Attorney Mike Mullin questioned several requests in the Road Department’s budget proposal and said he needed to see the people who actually prepared the budget.

Although the $7,340,607 Road Department budget request was being presented at the July 2 meeting by Public Works Director Doug Podiak, and further expounded upon by Office of Management & Budget Director Meghan Diehl, neither had prepared the materials being presented to Mullin and Assistant County Manager Taco Pope.

Diehl announced that she is working with Podiak, who is over the Road Department, to “right-size the budget ... by finding areas of reductions from this stage-one budget request.” Diehl said she believes that the $450,000 request for Materials and Supplies is about right but questions the $434,950 request for Operating Supplies, which is mainly fuel costs

(about 90%). Last year’s budget for Operating Supplies was $388,000.

“Fuel costs have been less than that this year,” Diehl explained. She indicated the Operating Supplies expenses could be reduced by about $100,000 during budget workshops, but said she “did not want it to be put on the screen” for the Thursday meeting. “This is the first time we have had a substantial emergency reserve fund, so we don’t have to budget for emergency fuel costs” for the Road Department, Diehl said.

Mullin asked questions about many line items in the Road Department and what changes he is likely to see in it. That is why he told Diehl and Podiak, “I need to see the people who did this budget, and I don’t see how we can finish this until I hear their explanation of these figures. I hate to delay this, but I need to see them here,” he said, adding he didn’t think it was fair for Diehl and Podiak to be doing their job for them. With that, Podiak moved on to an explanation of an $813,000 request of new funds for the county’s Right-of-Way (ROW) Maintenance Program, which is proposed to be outsourced for the new budget year at a total cost of $1.2 million. The county has been paying $1.3 million to handle the work in-house with staff and equipment. The Florida Department of Transportation contracts out its ROW mowing.

According to Podiak, some of the difference in costs would be shifted to other services. There are seven maintenance positions that have been on hold that would be shifted. The staff now is at 20, but have never been able to fill the vacant positions. The present 14 employees would be reassigned.

Pope pointed out that there is a constant turnover in these jobs, which results in a constant cost of hiring and training of new people.

Podiak said that by going to contracted ROW maintenance, urban cycles would go from four to eight and rural service cycles would go from three to eight. That would include increasing cycles from eight to 16 on 14th Street, Sadler Road, William Burgess Boulevard, Miner Road, Courtney Isles Way, and David Hallman Parkway.

He explained that eight people will be available to perform essential maintenance tasks on a regular basis forming the Paved Road Crew, Dirt Road Crew and Pedestrian Safety Crew, the latter of which will include maintenance of the county’s approximately 1.9 million square feet of sidewalks. “We could contract this work out, but we can handle it in-house as well and with better response times,” Podiak said.

Pope responded, “This is a good example of what you get when you put a professional manager in charge of a department.”

Earlier in the Thursday meeting, County Engineer Robert Companion presented the $1,836,601 budget wish list for the county’s Engineering Department, which represents a major reduction from the department’s previous year budget of $3,655,000. Professional services, which accounts for 59% of the budget, has been cut in half, from $250,000 to $130,000. The budget includes $600,000 for repairs and maintenance. And, the budget only asks for one new person, a traffic signal technician recommended by FDOT to deal with the additional traffic situations on A1A/State Road 200.

Pope said the traffic situation on S,R, 200 warrants a new employee and Mullin agreed.

Diehl pointed out that both this budget and the Road Department budget are 99% funded by fuel taxes, but she also indicated that there has been a $1.3 million decrease in fuel taxes and that money can only be used for specific uses.

Companion’s presentation was met with very few questions and no challenges. One new item in the budget request was $30,000 for drainage, an item that was not in previous budgets of this department. Companion explained the funds were for developing a stormwater master plan.