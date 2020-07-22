County bans sale of some pet animals

Body

The county commission voted 5-0 Thursday to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats or rabbits from commercial establishments or from public roadways, common areas, or flea markets. The exceptions provided are for animal shelters, animal welfare organizations and adoption of animals and requiring a “certificate of source.” There was no public comment on the ordinance during the public hearing.

Violations may be prosecuted as a misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500 per day/per animal or by a county jail sentence not to exceed 60 days. The ordinance says each animal produced, reared, bred, kept or sold in violation of this ordinance will be a separate offense.

The “certificate of source” is required for each and every dog or cat offered for adoption or offered for barter or sale. Any law enforcement officer or animal control officer can, at any time, request to review copies of the certificates.

According to the ordinance documentation, “Nassau County has seen an increase in the commercial sale of dogs, cats and rabbits which have been bred under conditions which are cruel and endanger the health of such animals. Nassau County finds that it is in the best interest of the residents … to prevent the location of commercial ‘puppy mills,’ ‘kitten factories,’ and ‘rabbit mills’ in Nassau County because they exploit and endanger the welfare of animals solely for commercial gain.”

Tim Maguire, director of the Nassau County Animal Services, had recommended that the commissioners also consider amendments to its Animal Control Ordinance, specifically Section 6-54 relating to animal noise. However, Maguire requested, and was granted, a continuance on the matter for 60 days, until Sept. 28.