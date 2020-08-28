Coronavirus cases rise at long-term care facility

Body

A nursing home in Fernandina Beach has had a significant number of novel coronavirus infections, but the corporation that owns it is not sharing any information about how the virus got in the facility or how it plans to deal with the outbreak.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Fernandina Beach Rehab and Nursing Center on Lime Street had 38 patients test positive for the coronavirus as of Aug. 25 in addition to seven staff members. Of the patients, eight had been transferred to other facilities.

The Agency for Health Care Administration shows the for-profit facility owned by FB Rehab Holdings, LLC has 120 beds. Administrator Stephen Jordan said the company’s corporate owner, based in Davie, Fla., would not allow any comment regarding the matter.

Michael Godwin, environmental health services director at FDOH – Nassau, did not comment on this particular facility but said FDOH is notified of COVID-19 cases in a variety of ways, including reports from long-term care facilities, hospitals, and other health care providers as well as electronic results sent by laboratories. He said FDOH works with all local long-term care facilities to provide infection control guidance, education on appropriate use of personal protective equipment, testing assistance, and support caring for their patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Godwin said FDOH – Nassau will perform contact investigations.

“When a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 is identified in resident or staff member in a LTCF, the case investigator works closely with the

facility to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the appropriate follow-up occurs,” he told the News-Leader in an email. “Investigators collect information regarding the cases’ symptoms, close contacts, complications and treatment, and underlying medical conditions. Cases will be isolated

until they are no longer contagious, and any close contacts who were exposed to a case while not wearing personal protective equipment will be quarantined for 14 days from their last

exposure. COVID-19 contact investigations cannot always prove causality, but can develop hypotheses and identify findings that lead to opportunities for future mitigation and prevention.”

Kassi Belz’s mother-in-law is a patient at Fernandina Beach Rehab who tested positive, although she is, so far, asymptomatic. The family has not been able to visit Belz’s mother-in-law since the facility went on lockdown in March. Belz did have initial concerns about communication from the facility, but said she has been receiving phone calls about her mother-in-law’s condition.

“They seem to have the situation under control,” Belz told the News-Leader.

Mac Morriss’ 84-year-old mother is also a patient at Fernandina Beach facility. Like Belz, Morriss has not seen his mother since March but has “complete faith” that she is getting the best care available. His mother tested negative for the virus and will be retested this week.

Morriss told the News-Leader one section of the facility has been converted into a COVID-19 unit. He said there is strong protocol in place that includes training on the use of personal protective equipment. Morriss said that he has received daily updates on the situation, and that Fernandina Beach Rehab plans to transition to daily texts and emails to keep patients’ families updated.

“It’s been really hard,” Morriss said. “My mother is in a room with no exterior windows, so I can’t even see her that way, but I talk to her on the

phone often, send and receive messages through staff, and send her things like food she enjoys. It’s difficult, but I trust these people.”

As of Aug. 26, there had been 120 total cases reported in long-term care facilities in Nassau County in both residents and staff. Ninety-five county residents have been hospitalized. There have been 16 deaths related to COVID-19 officially reported by state health authorities.

jroberts@fbnewsleader.com