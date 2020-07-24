Community Redevelopment Agency adds money to city’s coffers

Body

The amount of money in the Fernandina Beach Community Redevelopment Agency’s account is set to double next year, thanks to tax revenue from the development of high-end townhomes in a specific 39.5 acre downtown area called the Community Redevelopment Area.

The “blighted area,” of publicly and privately owned properties, largely along the waterfront but stretching inland several blocks in some places, is defined in a document called the Waterfront Area Community Redevelopment Plan. It’s eastern boundaries meandering though downtown from Beech to Calhoun streets.

In 2004-5, the city declared itself a Community Redevelopment Agency with the ability to collect incremental increases in property taxes in the CRA to fund improvements. After a citizen-led effort stopped meeting the Fernandina Beach City Commission became that agency.

The CRA met Tuesday, July 21, and City Attorney Tammi Bach explained how the CRA is funded.

“What’s most special about a CRA is that, by state law, the city is allowed to collect 100% of the tax increment,” she said. “If the property goes up in value, that extra bit of taxes comes to the city 100%. With that Tax Increment Fund money, the city is bound by state law to reinvest in infrastructure capital improvement projects only into that area.”

City Manager Dale Martin said that, at the end of the 2020 fiscal year, the balance in the CRA account is projected to be $48,000. With the addition of property tax revenue from Harbor View townhomes on South Third Street, there will be a significant increase in that TIF revenue, to $130,000.

“You will be deciding how you want to spend that money on CRA-related activity,” Martin said. “Right now, that money is not allocated for any specific projects. I expect that to be subject to discussion during budget workshops. You can use it for storm water projects, trashcans, wayfindng signs, engineering associated with the resiliency, but it’s key that what you spend it on has to be included in the CRA and Comp Plan.”

City staff is currently working on the 2020-21 budget, with workshops scheduled for Aug. 5 and 11.

jroberts@fbnewsleader.com