City’s new budget requires dipping into its reserves

Body

At an Aug. 5 budget workshop that focused on the General Fund, the Fernandina Beach City Commission told City Manager Dale Martin they do not want to cut contributions to local nonprofits in order to balance the budget. Because it was a workshop, no votes were taken.

Martin presented a tentative budget based on an “adjusted” rollback rate that commissioners adopted on a 3-2 vote July 28. The tentative operating millage rate for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, will be 5.4683 mills plus 0.1553 mills for voter-approve debt service. A 0.5000 mill conservation land purchase tax from this fiscal year was not included in the coming one. For homesteaded properties, there will be a reduction of approximately $77 per $102,300 of taxable value, an 11.81% reduction, according to Martin, who said the median city tax bill for residential properties is approximately $1,100.

Martin said the budget was adjusted after commissioners voted to adopt an adjusted rollback rate, making cuts that changed a $23,502,911 budget to a $21,609,325 budget.

Lower revenue projections are coming in from the state, Martin said, reduced because of the effect of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the economy. The local option fuel projection is $50,786 lower, revenue sharing down $51,546, half-cent sales tax down $257,406 and discretionary surtax down $533,446. That’s roughly $850,000 to $900,000 of reduced revenue expected from the state, according to Martin.

The coming budget relies on dipping into reserves, Martin said, but the city will still have more than the amount of reserves required by the state.

“The cash balance forward was $7.5 million (and) the unrestricted reserves as an expense is $5.3 million, so we are using unrestricted earnings of $1.6 million to help balance the budget,” Martin explained. “That’s $1.6 million in reserve funding that gets taken away.

“The projection at the end of the year (of) the reserve fund will be $5.3 million. The 20% required is only $4.8 million. That’s 23.4%. We are required to have 20%, so we are 3.4% to the good.”

Martin listed some items that have been removed from the budget: a trailer for the Maintenance Department’s facilities/fleet operations, a part-time position in the Human Resources Department, and street lighting were among them.

The original budget also included contributions to the enterprise funds for marina and golf club so those operations could pay off debt, but those transfers have been removed in the revised budget. Martin did not specify how much those contributions might have been.

Martin said some expected but not guaranteed funds, such as $750,000 that could be distributed through the federal CARES Act via the county government, were not included in the budget.

Another large cut to the latest proposed budget was to the city’s contributions to local nonprofits such as the Barnabas Center and the Nassau County Council On Aging, both of which have been providing assistance Nassau County residents hit hard by the pandemic. Originally budgeted for $145,000, the amount was reduced to $30,000, leaving only a fund used to assist elderly and low-income residents with their city utility bills. Commissioners were adamant that the $115,000 be put back into the budget. The city has contributed $300,000 to nonprofits since the pandemic began.

“I think we should leave it in there,” Vice Mayor Len Kreger said. “I don’t think this is the time to pull the rug out. You have 23% in the reserves, take it out of there.”

Commissioner Dr. Chip Ross said that, while he agrees with contributing to nonprofits, he does not think the money should come from the city’s reserve fund. Commissioner Mike Lednovich said the crisis is the reason the money should be taken out of reserves.

“Reserves are there for emergencies. I would say the health and welfare of our poor, our needy, our unemployed would be an emergency,” Lednovich said. “The reserve is there for a purpose, an emergency. The GDP came out last Thursday. Minus 39% – worst in the history of the United States. Three times worse than the Great Depression. Anyone who doesn’t think we’re going over a cliff is not paying attention. Taking another $110,000 out of reserve is not going to kill us.”

Martin said his staff is cognizant of the city’s financial situation, and so far, with 75% of the 2019-20 fiscal year past, the city has spent 58% of the city’s current fiscal year budget. He said the budget can be adjusted.

Kreger suggested taking money from other parts of the budget in order to make the contributions to nonprofits, perhaps by reducing purchases of vehicles or with across-the-board percentage cuts to all city departments.

During a presentation about the policies and operations of the city’s fleet of vehicles, Fleet and Facilities Director Jeremiah Glisson said postponing or deferring purchases provides a short-term financial Band-Aid.

Kreger responded, “Maybe a Band-Aid is what is required,” and then made it clear whose responsibility it is to adjust the budget according to the wishes of the commission.

“It’s Dale’s responsibility to come up with that $140,000 based on input he has had, in my mind, with the staff,” Kreger said. “He is well familiar with what the needs are. The commission says to fund them. Dale should be able to come back with those savings.”

At the end of the workshop, Martin said he would bring the contribution to nonprofits back up to $145,000 by pulling money from the reserve fund.

jroberts@fbnewsleader.com