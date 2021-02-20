City’s building department has good problem – too much in its surplus fund
Construction, such as these condos on Beech and Second streets, is booming in Fernandina Beach. That increase in building has led to a surge in revenue to the city’s Building Department in the form of permit fees. The department has $3 million in surplus, more than is allowed by the state of Florida, and is currently devising a plan to lower that surplus through fee reductions.
The city of Fernandina Beach’s building department has more money than it knows what to do with, but is working on a plan to deal with the surplus.
At the Tuesday City Commission meeting, Building…
