City votes to move forward with new trail

Against the backdrop of Friends of Amelia Island Trail CEO Phil Scanlan dying on Monday, the Fernandina Beach City Commission unanimously voted Tuesday to move forward with another section of multi-use trails on Amelia Island, the Schools to Downtown Waterfront Trail.

“I believe we honor Phil with our work here tonight,” said group representative Mike Spino.

The commission voted to move ahead with efforts to obtain $2.3 million in grants.

Landscape architects Coyle & Caron Inc. presented a planning study of the trails, which would start on Citrona Drive at the Fernandina Beach middle and high schools and end at the Amelia River waterfront. The new trail would be part of the East Coast Greenway, helping to connect St. Marys Ga. to the north and Duval County to the south. The company estimates the cost of the trail to be $2.3 million, a figure that includes construction contingencies and costs related to replacing trees on the trail’s path. The study cost $11,480 and was paid through city revenues from the capital improvements sidewalks-trails account.

City Comptroller Pauline Testagrose gave a brief report of the city’s current finances, including projections of funds coming from the state in the wake of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. She said the state had been reimbursing local governments at 95% of expected revenues but dropped that to 50% for May and June.

“As usual, there will be a ‘true-up’ process in August that will fully distribute any remaining 2019-20 funds due to the local governments,” Testagrose said. “This will ensure that the state’s county and municipal revenue sharing trust funds do not end the year in a deficit. We don’t know how much we will collect. The state is using a conservative approach. They are going to distribute 50% and then distribute the rest in August.” She and Commissioner Mike Lednovich agreed that process “makes it hard to plan.” Testagrose said the city might receive reimbursement through the CARES Act for money spent for things such as personal protective equipment.

Kreger said there’s also a possibility the city could be reimbursed for $250,000 it distributed to various nonprofits in the city during the crisis. Mayor Johnny Miller said the city gave that money freely, with no expectation of repayment. Kreger agreed but said the city could receive some money, which comes from the state through county government.

“There’s over $1 billion going to 52 counties. Nassau County is going to get some money, and the more aggressive we are – if we get that $250,000, we can give it away again,” Kreger said.

Commissioner Chip Ross talked about the idea of moving the federal navigation channel in the Amelia River at the Fernandina Harbor Marina at least 100 feet west. The planned expansion of the northern basin of the city’s marina would encroach on the channel if it stays where it is. Ross said he believes the channel will not be used and he will pursue asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to decommission the channel instead of moving it.

During a discussion of the city’s ongoing dispute over Payment In Lieu Of Taxes (PILOT) payments with the Ocean Highway and Port Authority, Ross noted two OHPA seats that are up for election, and in each case the sitting board member is running for reelection. He urged voters to vote in the August primary and said in both races “the incumbent has been no friend of ours.”

“I don’t feel it’s appropriate that, as a commission or individual, we endorse candidates in another election,” Kreger told Ross. “In my case, they might be a friend of mine. I think it’s another case where we are going out and continuing to declare a war. It’s a smart move to mind our business.”

“Perhaps I shouldn’t have said what I said,” Ross admitted. “I agree with you 100% that everybody needs to make their own decision. I should have put it this way, and I apologize: ‘We should look at their record.’”

The commission voted to approve on first reading some proposed amendments to the city’s charter. The potential amendments were written by City Attorney Tammi Bach and sent to the commission by the Charter Review Committee. If the commission approves the amendments on second reading they will be placed on the general election ballot in November. The amendments would prohibit the city from leasing or selling conservation lands and restrict the sale or lease of recreation lands; do away with the straw poll for the mayor and vice mayor and require direct election of those positions; require a charter review every seven years; change the term “groups” to “seats” for commissioners to create more clarity; provide for progressive discipline and hearings for commissioner violations of ethics, three or more absences, a felony conviction, or multiple violations of administrative interference rules; require minimum qualifications for a city manager and require the city manager be a city resident within 90 days of appointment; require the commission to complete annual performance evaluations for all charter officers; provide that commissioners, charter officers, and advisory board members can initiate an investigation of city departments or employees; correct the description of how Fernandina Beach was created; provide that commissioners can attend meetings virtually in case of serious medical condition; and clean up legalese in favor of plain language with gender neutral terms.

In other business, the City Commission:

• Proclaimed June 14 as National Flag Day and the week of June 14-20 as National Flag Week;

• Proclaimed the month of June as Pride Month, “recognizing progress towards equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, and asexual (L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+) people;”

• Recognized the ABWA Eight Flags Charter Chapter for contributions to the betterment of working women and women business owners within Fernandina Beach and Nassau County;

• Passed a resolution requiring both the utilities director and the city manager to sign, on behalf of the city as owner-operator of the city water and wastewater systems, required applications, permits, agreements, etc.;

• Authorized the extension of water and wastewater services to 529 Pine Road and approved a voluntary annexation petition for the property;

• Amended by unanimous vote the city’s purchasing policies and procedures manual by adding a section titled “Use/Expenditures of Impact Fees;”

• Awarded by unanimous vote a bid for $2,246,497 to CGC Inc. and authorized a work order for Passero Associates in the amount of $229,700 for grant administration, bidding, construction, administration, and resident observation services and accepted FAA grant funding for rehabilitation of runway 4/22’s pavement, storm water, and drainage at the Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport;

• Awarded by unanimous vote a bid to CWA Development for improvements to existing docks at the Fernandina Harbor Marina in the amount of $63,851.04;

• Approved by a 3-2 vote, with Lednovich and Ross casting dissenting votes, a bid by CBI doing business as Cole Builders in the amount of $320,872 for the Simmons Road park construction;

• Approved by unanimous vote an amendment to the interlocal agreement for ocean rescue services with the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners in the amount of $125,000;

• Approved by unanimous vote a transfer of $16,200 from the marina building account to the marina seasonal temporary account and marina FICA account and a transfer of $6,425 from the marina operating supplies account to the marina rental-leases account and the marina machinery and equipment account;

• Adopted by unanimous vote the USACE engineering documentation report as a guiding document for the city’s dune management efforts;

• Amended on second reading an amendment to the Land Development Code setting limitations on building height encroachments for properties located within the landward and seaward sides of the Coastal Upland Protection Zone;

• Amended on second reading an amendment to the Land Development Code changing the makeup of the Planning Advisory Board from five to seven members and making appointments to the board in the same way other city board members are appointed;

• Amended on second reading an amendment to the Land Development Code with various changes to the Historic District; and

• Approved on second reading an amended Sanitation Fee Schedule for fiscal year 2019-20 by a 3-2 vote with Lednovich and Phil Chapman dissenting.

