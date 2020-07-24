City suspends water disconnection fees

Body

While disconnect notices for nonpayment of Fernandina Beach water service resumed July 1, the city of Fernandina Beach extended its suspension of the disconnection fees related to the service until the middle of August due to the ongoing economic impact of the coronavirus.

City Manager Dale Martin says he will reassess the city’s policy regarding the fees then.

Melissa Howard, the city’s supervisor of Utility Billing, said there will be no late charges added to bills that have accrued since the disconnect notices were suspended earlier this year. In lieu of residents settling their past-due bills in full, the Utility Billing Department will accept payment plans, according to Howard, but it’s the responsibility of customers to contact the department to make the payment arrangements.

She said customers have continued to receive water bills during the suspension of disconnections, so they should know how much has accrued if they haven’t been able to keep up with their bill.

As of now, the city plans to reinstate late fees after Oct. 30.

“We generate billing staggered throughout the month. The regular monthly bill is sent (through regular and electronic mail) with a due date 25 calendar days out,” Howard said. “Once the due date has lapsed, two to four days later we issue a disconnect notice for any past due balance $75 or greater with a due date seven days out.

“At this point the customer needs to pay the past due, arrange an extension, or get assistance for the financially challenged. From the day we issue a disconnect notice, the customer has nine to 11 days. On the day of disconnection, the utility billing staff reviews each account to ensure the service is eligible for disconnection. After review a final list is generated and sent to the field by 10:30 a.m.”

Utility technicians wait until afternoons to begin disconnecting restaurants in order to give owners more time to bring their accounts current.

Howard said the Utility Billing Department’s five-person staff began making courtesy calls to customers in June to give them as much time as possible to pay their accounts. As a result, the department’s revenues, which had been low after the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic, have increased, she said.

Howard said that since those calls were made, the number of accounts that are 30 days past due has fallen to 392, with a collective balance of $54,551. There are 193 accounts that are 60 days past due with a balance of $29,565. Howard said that is a low percentage of the 9,300 accounts her department bills every month, an average of $1,111,885.

For those who are unable to pay their bills, the city offers a “Love Thy Neighbor” program that allows customers to contribute extra when paying their own bills to a fund available for those in need. Howard said the fund collects about $175 to $200 per month.

In addition, the city works with the Salvation Army Hope House to identify and help those who qualify, and Barnabas Center also offers financial assistance.

Customers can contact the city’s Utility Billing Department at (904) 310-3400.