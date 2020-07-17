City removes caveat from its face covering mandate

Body

The Fernandina Beach City Commis-sion held a workshop Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus and took action to remove a perceived loophole that was allowing businesses to forgo requiring their employees or customers to wear a “face mask or covering.”

The workshop was intended to result in a set of metrics that would govern when further measures should be put in place to help contain the spread of the virus in the city, but the commission delayed formulating a plan

until it could seek an opinion from Dr. Eugenia Ngo-Seidel, director of the Florida Department of Health – Nassau County.

An emergency order passed two weeks ago requires anyone six years of age and older who is unable to socially distance while in an indoor public space to wear a mask or face covering. Commissioners said Wednesday the mention of socially distancing was allowing people to claim they were in order to avoid wearing a mask, so they voted to remove the condition.

City Commissioner Mike Lednovich shared information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The CDC guidelines to control the pandemic is for positive testing to remain at no more than 5%,” Lednovich said. “The first 90 days, the county was at 1% positive testing. In early June, that increased to 3% positive testing. In late June, it went to 5% positive testing, the threshold for managing the pandemic. Last week, we were at 8% positive testing. We are now at 9% positive testing, almost what the CDC says is the rate to control the pandemic.”

Lednovich said the city government has to enforce any guidelines it sets. “Hoping people will comply is not a strategy,” Lednovich said. “It’s not going to work, folks. Doing nothing is not going to work.”

Ngo-Seidel said Wednesday the positivity rate had increased to 10%. She was scheduled to attend the workshop via videoconference, but it began more than an hour late due to an earlier City Commission meeting, so she was unable to meet with commissioners. After discussion, the commission decided Seidel’s input is needed in order for them to form a plan and move forward. They want a professional opinion of what data should be used in deciding when to “pull the trigger” on implementing more plans intended to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Some ideas they brought forth during the workshop were to limit capacity at the more crowded beaches, to close part of Centre Street to vehicular traffic, and to further limit

capacity at area businesses. Miami-Dade County and Tampa Bay recently returned to Phase 1 of closings, which has meant closing restaurants and bars after 25% of those tested there were positive.

The only medical professional at the workshop, Commissioner Dr. Chip Ross, refused to suggest a hard number, saying the health department should be taking the lead in the matter.

Commissioners decided to reach out to Ngo-Seidel and have her give them a rate of positive cases that would indicate the c

ity should move forward with a plan to control the rate of infection.

No Nassau County officials attended the workshop, although Mayor Johnny Miller said they had been invited. Miller said that, in any measures taken by city government to limit exposure to the coronavirus, cooperation between city and county government would be critical. He said that, if the city closes a business and yet the county allows a similar business just over the city-county line to remain open, customers would simply visit the county-based business, compressing the number of people there.

Enforcement of the city’s recently enacted mask ordinance was also discussed. All parties agreed that requiring masks without any method of enforcement in place is pointless. Miller suggested the Fernandina Beach Police Department’s Auxiliary Corps be used, but City Manager Dale Martin pointed out that most of the members of the PAC are retired so their ages put them in a high-risk group.

City Code Enforcement Director Michelle Forstrom told the group that her department could not enforce the mask ordinance since violations are considered a class 2 felony that requires enforcement by the police department.

It was noted that anyone could make note of incidents of people not wearing masks and report them to the city for investigation. Ultimately, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation can revoke or suspend a liquor license of a business not conforming to mask requirements, Forstrom said.

City Attorney Tammi Bach suggested putting a link on the city’s website to allow people to report businesses that are not adhering to the facemask requirement, and to fine “flagrant” violators.

jroberts@fbnewsleader.com