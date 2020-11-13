City ponders cutting ties with golf management company

Fernandina Beach commissioners could decide Tuesday to end its relationship with a golf management company and have the city operate the Fernandina Beach Golf Club. JULIA ROBERTS/NEWS-LEADER At a regular City Commission meeting set for Tuesday, the city of Fernandina Beach could decide if it will sever ties with the company that has managed the city-owned golf club for the past 10 years… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.