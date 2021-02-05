City looking to take over yard waste collection

Yard waste such as this would not be picked up if Waste Management enforced the contract it has in place with the city of Fernandina Beach. Loose material would have to be bagged, and larger items would have to be bundled together. In order to save customers from having to bag and bundle or pay a $5.81 rate increase to Waste Management, the city is in the process of taking over that operation with a lower $3 hike in rates.