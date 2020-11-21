City commissioners not ready to end golf contract

Indigo Golf says Agronomy Director Mike Stevens visits the city-owned Fernandina Beach Golf Club 10 times a year in order to maintain the course. If a USGA-certified turf expert were to conduct those visits, it would cost the city $20,000 per year, just one of the savings Indigo says the city enjoys as a result of the company’s management of the asset. Indigo wants to renew its contract to manage the golf course. That contract is set to expire next month. JULIA ROBERTS/NEWS-LEADER