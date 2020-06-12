City Charter review is done

Body

The Fernandina Beach Charter Review Committee could not come to an agreement Monday night regarding an initiative that would have enabled voters to add items to City Commission agendas and repeal certain ordinances. The CRC’s 3-3 vote killed the initiative for lack of a majority.

Under the proposal discussed, any five qualified voters could have filed a statement with the city to create a committee and circulate a petition about a matter they felt should be addressed by the commission. If the petition gathered a certain percentage of qualified voters, an ordinance on the matter would have been put to the City Commission for a vote.

The proposal also would have allowed residents to go through a similar process if they believed the commission had passed an ordinance that should be repealed. If the proposal gained enough support, the ordinance in question would be suspended until the commission repealed it or residents voted to repeal it in an election.

Some committee members said they feared the initiative would cause paralysis of the City Commission, whose members might fear that anything they pass might be repealed.

CRC member Tammi Kosack said she had researched other cities roughly the same size as Fernandina Beach. While those cities had a similar measure in place, it has been rarely, if ever, used, Kosack said.

CRC Chairwoman Arlene Filkoff said she believes the comparison is not relevant because residents of most cities are not, according to Filkoff, as involved in their local government as Fernandina Beach residents seem to be.

Filkoff suggested a change to the amendment that would remove the part of the initiative allowing citizens to seek repeal of an ordinance but keep the ability for residents to add items to the commission agendas.

Some committee members wanted additional time to consider Filkoff’s idea, but City Attorney Tammi Bach said they needed to make a decision about the proposal at the meeting in order to get the charter amendments to the City Commission for consideration and potentially on the ballot of the November election.

The committee has seven members, but Bradley Bean was unable to attend the virtual meeting, so only six members voted on the initiative, which could have been recommended to appear on the 2022 ballot if it wasn’t submitted before the supervisor of election’s deadline for the 2020 election. Members Filkoff, Kosack and Margaret Davis voted to keep the issue alive, while Benjamin Morrison, Jon Lasserre and Richard Clark voted no.

Another matter taken up by the CRC was putting an ethics clause in the charter. Some of the committee’s debate has centered around how to determine what is and isn’t unethical behavior and how such a clause would be enforced.

Lasserre said he believes an ethics requirement should be part of city policy but isn’t sure it should be in the city’s charter.

Clark said an ethics requirement could be problematic but “there is a case to be made for it.”

“We talked a lot about the difficulty enforcing a code of ethics. I don’t think that’s the key issue,” Clark said. “I think if you have … a code of ethics, it’s simply articulated, whether it’s by resolution or in the charter itself. I think there’s value in that. It doesn’t necessarily have to have a separate enforcement clause because in effect the voters enforce it. If you have a code of ethics and it’s asserted that somebody violated that, then it’s germane in somebody’s election.”

Filkoff asked Bach if it would be possible to insert language about ethics into the oath of office taken by public officials. Lasserre, who is an attorney, agreed to craft that language. Bach said she would review his work and present it to the City Commission.

The proposed changes to the City Charter will go to the City Commission. If the commission approves the changes, the amendments will go on the ballot of the November general election. Bach suggested the CRC put no more than 12 amendments on the ballot since the November election will have national, state and local candidates as well as other matters to be considered by voters, and the charter amendments will be at the end of the ballot, possibly creating “ballot fatigue.”

The sections with amendments that will move forward through the process are Section 1, describing the creation of the city of Fernandina Beach; Section 7, describing general powers of the city; Section 9, outlining City Commission elections; Section 10, describing duties of charter officers; Section 10A, requiring voter approval of the sale or lease of city-owned recreational and conservation land; Section 11, providing qualifications for city commissioners and how vacancies are filled; Section 16, explaining how the mayor is elected; Section 17, detailing powers of the mayor; Section 21, outlining the adoption of ordinances and resolutions; and Section 25, providing for appointment of the city manager and manager pro tem.

Bach said she will draft the amendments language, which will be sent to the City Commission for approval at its June 16 meeting. If approved, the amendments will go to the Supervisor of Elections Office by the deadline in August for placement on the Nov. 3 ballot.

