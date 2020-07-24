City cancels some events to officially downsize crowds

Body

The coronavirus pandemic was again a major point of discussion at the Fernandina Beach City Commission’s meeting on July 20 and resulted in commissioners canceling several upcoming events and extending the city’s emergency declaration.

Commissioners discussed how the city can ensure that guidelines meant to control the spread of SARS-CoV-2 are adhered to, including prohibiting events meant to draw large crowds in addition to an ordinance passed July 2 that requires everyone over the age of six to wear a face covering inside public spaces.

Buggies on the Beach, an annual event for Volkswagen Beetle enthusiasts at Main Beach, was held last weekend and attracted hundreds of people over two days. Some commissioners said they assumed the event would be canceled in light of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people, part of second phase of the state’s reopening plan.

Commissioner Chip Ross noted the city’s Special Events Committee still had numerous upcoming events scheduled, including a fishing rodeo on July 31-Aug. 2, Sounds on Centre on Sept. 4, the Together Nassau Music Festival on Sept. 13, a ZOOMA race series on Oct. 17-18, the Eight Flags Car Show on Oct. 17, and Fernandina Beach High School’s homecoming parade on Sept. 18, all of which are expected to attract more than 50 people.

The commissioners agreed that those events are not in line with Phase 2 of the reopening plan, so City Manager Dale Martin said he would instruct the committee to inform the organizers of those events that they are to be canceled.

Commissioner Phil Chapman repeated his comments from previous commission meetings that passing the mask ordinance without enforcement is “a waste of time” and asked what enforcement measures are in place. Martin said the city’s police department has the responsibility of enforcing the ordinance and “paying closer attention.” He added he did not know how many citations police officers have issued.

The city’s emergency order on masks says that it will be enforced by local law enforcement pursuant to Section 252.47 Florida Statutes and that a violation of its emergency order is punishable pursuant to Section 252.50 Florida Statutes as a “criminal misdemeanor of the second degree.”

Chapman also said social distance guidelines are not being followed, and are impossible to follow on sidewalks.

Vice Mayor Len Kreger voiced frustration about violations of the city’s mask ordinance he saw when the commission held a workshop at the city-owned golf club.

“When we sat in that golf club, and there were those guys sitting out there without masks, at that table, it was a total embarrassment to me,” Kreger said. “They were not eating, they were discussing.

“We all saw them. Nothing happened. We can’t be sending those kinds of messages. All that needed to happen was to tell them to put a mask on. That’s not my responsibility as a city commissioner. That’s staff’s responsibility and that should have happened.”

City Commissioner Mike Lednovich suggested the city have a police presence downtown so that officers can respectfully ask people to adhere to social distancing and to wear a mask. Mayor Johnny Miller noted that it is not in the purview of the City Commission to directly instruct city staff, such as the police department.

Lednovich said he went to the farmers market on North Seventh Street last Saturday and observed a complete lack of social distancing. He estimated that 10% of the people there were wearing masks. He asked Martin to speak to the managers of the market about the situation.

The commission unanimously passed a resolution extending the emergency order that gives special powers to city government in light of the pandemic. That order was set to expire Aug. 2 but was extended to Aug. 9. Another resolution allowing the city manager to extend the order for 30 days in seven-day increments was also passed.

