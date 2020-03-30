Checkpoint established on I-95 southbound

Body

According to a Facebook post from Nassau County Emergency Management:

“The Governor has ordered a vehicle check on I-95 similar to what is being done on I-10 in the panhandle. Starting about ‪10 am Sunday morning‬ (March 29) all southbound traffic will be routed through the weigh station looking for vehicles from NY, NJ and Conn. Dept. Of Health officials will be asking them questions about their destination and giving them self quarantine info. They will close the southbound exit to US 17 so that may impact the I-95 exit to SR-200 as well. FHP and FDOT will get it kicked off and will ask for resources from sheriffs offices around the state to assist. It will be a 24 hour operation and no end date has been decided yet.

FHP has been tasked with going to their destination and checking on their compliance. Citations issued if they are not complying.“