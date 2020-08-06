CARES Act funds available to help some residents

Body

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners met Wednesday and approved another one-week extension of the county’s COVID-19 emergency declaration and heard an updated status on CARES Act funds availability from the state and the implementation of county CARES Act projects.

Meeting at the county’s Office of Emergency Management, commissioners heard Government Services Group Managing Director David Jahonsky report that the Florida Department of Emergency Management received the county’s request for provisional approval of the remaining 75% of the allocated $15.4 million county grant, but is not reviewing it for provisional approval at this time.

Jahonsky said the Florida Division of Emergency Management told him that they are only reviewing Tier 2 funding at this time and “at this time it is a reimbursement process.” He said Tier 2 projects require advance funding and then a request for reimbursement. From a conservative standpoint, he said Tier 3 and 4 projects may not be funded as of now.

Jahonsky presented the commissioners with a six-page handout that included a graphic showing Tier 1 projects already funded by FDEM at $3.8 million and Tier 2 projects of $3.9 million with cash available, being provided up-front by the county.

The chart also showed, below a cutoff line, Tier 3 projects for constitutionals, school district and municipalities totaling $3.1 million and Tier 4 “unmet needs” projects totaling $4.5 million. Those two tiers were labeled as “cash not available, may not be funded.” Jahonsky told the board, “Items below the line are in jeopardy of not being funded.”

Asked by County Manager and Attorney Michael Mullin about the means available for advance funding for the Tier 2 projects, Office of Management and Budget Director Megan Diehl reiterated for the board that money can be made available through the county’s emergency reserves and from some existing funds in the capital reserves. Diehl cautioned those funds could be lost if not reimbursed.

Turning to a more positive note, Jahonsky pointed to several recent accomplishments by the county’s CARES Office. The Small Business Assistance Program was launched on Aug. 3 in partnership with the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Development Center and Nassau County Economic Development Board. The Individual Assistance Program will be launched

Aug. 10.

Jahonsky has scheduled a second round of meetings with the constitutional officers of the county, the school district, and the municipal governments to emphasize the need for them not to spend any of their projected allocations at this time until the county receives a clearer picture of future funding through FDEM.

A physical Nassau CARES Office has opened at the county Administration Building in Yulee to receive grant applications. A drop box has also been set up outside the building. A Nassau CARES website “already had over 9,000 website and Facebook inquires since Aug.1” when the website was activated. Go to www.nassaucountyfl.com/1039/Nassau-CARES to find information about the CARES Act and the county’s allocation plan. It shows that, of the total allocation of $15,464,380, Economic Support & Recovery is slated for $3,406,293 (22%); Public Safety & Public Health, for $8,372,369 (54%); Social Services & Recreation Needs, $1,147,898 (8%); Reserve for Unmet Needs $2537,820.

Mullin said the website represents another example of the BOCC’s “commitment to transparency.”

Earlier in the meeting, Dr. Eugenia Ngo-Seidel, director of the Florida Department of Health – Nassau County, said the number of cases of people with positive COVID-19 tests in Nassau County has now exceeded 1,100, with more than 1,000 being county residents and 136 new cases in the week between the Wednesday BOCC meetings. She urged residents to continue their mitigation measures.

Seidel reported that 576 individuals had been released from isolation as of her report, leaving 500 remaining in isolation. She said hospitalizations had increased and there were three new COVID-19 related deaths reported. Ngo-Seidel said there has been a decrease in positive test results, but added that there have also been fewer tests due to precautions taken in advance of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Emergency Management Director Greg Foster reported 537 tests were performed at the recently opened Yulee Target store testing site. He said the site is averaging 60-90 tests per day, despite being closed down for a couple of days because of the storm.

In other action, the board voted 5-0 to set a public hearing for Aug. 24 on an ordinance creating the American Beach Water and Sewer District, in order for the county to be eligible to apply for a grant for approximately 70% of the funds to establish new water and sewer services at American Beach.

The Florida Governmental Utility Authority helped identify funding options in a State Revolving Fund through the Environmental Protection Agency. The money is available to small, disadvantaged communities. To qualify, the entity applying has to have a population of 10,000 or less. Nassau County would not be eligible to apply but the proposed sewer district would be, according to FGUA.