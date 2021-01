Subhead Concours pushed back to allow time for vaccination distribution before event

Last year’s Best in Show at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance went to this 1929 Duesenberg J-218 Town Limousine. This year’s event will take place in May.

Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance President Bill Warner announced the 26th annual event will move to May 20-23 in response to the latest development in the coronavirus pandemic. The event is…