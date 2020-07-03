Cannon assures voters mail-in ballots are safe

Body

The process of electing representation is perhaps the most important part of American government, so how do election officials ensure voters have the maximum opportunity to cast a ballot and have their voices heard in their town, county, state, and Washington, D.C.?

One answer is absentee, or mail-in voting, which allows those who can’t visit a polling place, such as members of the military stationed overseas or those who are homebound, to cast their ballots.

President Donald Trump continues to question the security of the mail-in ballot process, saying recently, “They send out millions of ballots. Who’s getting them? How are they delivered? Who’s not getting them? Think of it. It’s going to be fraud all over the place.”

The News-Leader took President Trump’s allegations to Nassau County Supervisor of Elections Vicki Cannon, who said voters can rest assured that Florida has security measures in place to ensure mail-in ballots are authentic and are received and counted correctly by her office.

According to Cannon, of the more than 68,000 registered voters in Nassau County, 14,000 to 15,000 use mail-in ballots. She said she has never received any complaints of counterfeit or stolen ballots or allegations of voter fraud. The only complaint she’s received has been about requested ballots not being received, which, she says, has only been about 30 or 40 cases during her time as supervisor of elections.

“Florida has very good laws,” Cannon said. “We have things that keep things in check. The only problem I’ve really experienced is when they don’t get their ballot.”

Most of the ballots that weren’t received have been due to voters not updating addresses when they move, according to Cannon.

Cannon said her office sends mail-in ballots to registered voters who request them. When the marked ballot is received by Cannon’s office, it is run through a tabulator and counted only if the signature on the ballot matches the voter’s signature on file. Mail-in ballots are first sent to voters who are overseas first; then domestic ballots are mailed beginning July 9.

If a voter notifies Cannon’s office they did not receive a requested mail-in ballot, the voter will receive another ballot. If they have more than one ballot mailed to them, only one ballot returned to Cannon’s office will be counted.

The only reasons votes are not counted are if the signatures doesn’t match, the ballots are not signed, or the ballot is received late.

“If someone says they requested a ballot and didn’t receive it, we contact the post office or our printer,” Cannon said. “When you have requested it, you know you usually get your ballot between 30 and 40 days before the election. We have the ability to see that it got to them. They can check it online, they can track it.”

The U.S. Postal Service suggests mailing in your ballot at least seven days before the deadline to be received, which is 7 p.m. on Election Day. There are also drop boxes at early voting sites where mail-in ballots can be deposited if someone forgot to mail it before then. The Supervisor of Elections Office will also have a drop box outside its office, with security measures in place.

Cannon said there is a new system going into place that will allow her office to text, email or call people when their ballots are mailed out to them. Also new this year are postage-paid envelopes for voters to return their

ballots.

Within the next week, Cannon said, voters will receive a notice in the mail telling them where their polling place is and offering the option of a mail-in ballot.

“We are trying to modernize and keep people confident in the voting process,” she said. “If you request it, you can expect it, you can vote it, you can track it, and you can verify it’s been returned.”

