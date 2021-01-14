California family takes helm of historic bed and breakfast

Rob Batterton and his son, Flint, are the new owners of the Fairbanks House, a historic and popular bed and breakfast on South Seventh Street. The two, along with Rob’s wife, Yvonne, came to Fernandina Beach from Redwood City, Calif.

JOHN SCHAFFNER For the News-Leader After looking at castles in Scotland, villas in Italy and monasteries and vineyards in France, Rob and Yvonne Batterton and their son, Flint, decided to move…