‘Busier than usual’ hurricane season forecast

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting an above average number of hurricanes this season and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is considering the effects of the coronavirus on its preparation for it.

During a Thursday conference call, NOAA Administrator Dr. Neil Jacobs said the 2020 Atlantic forecast calls for a 70% chance of 13 to 19 storms with top winds of at least 39 mph. Of those, six to 10 are predicted to become hurricanes with top winds of at least 74 mph. Three to six major hurricanes could reach category 3 or higher with top winds of at least 111 mph, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said during the call.

Ross added that forecasters can’t yet predict how many storms will hit land, though that will be easier to do as the season progresses.

Dr. Jerry Bell, NOAA’s lead hurricane forecaster, said several factors drive the agency’s prediction for a busy season, which would be a record-setting fifth straight year of above-average activity. One primary factor is a continuation of conditions since 1995, including warmer ocean temperatures and weaker trade winds in the Atlantic hurricane main development region. Other factors include weaker vertical wind shear and an enhanced West African monsoon. Another factor is the likely continuation of “El Niño-Southern Oscillation neutral conditions” or possibly the development of La Niña. ENSO is a climate pattern related to changes in ocean temperatures and wind conditions across the equatorial Pacific Ocean and has three phases – El Niño, neutral, and La Niña. Neutral conditions are currently in place. However, if La Niña develops in time, it would reinforce those high-activity era conditions and further increase the likelihood of an above normal season.

NOAA will update this outlook in early August to provide the latest information for public preparedness, Bell said. He also explained that long-term weather patterns are at play more than climate change in creating the above-average conditions for this hurricane season.

“If you look back to the 1800s, you’ll see there’s no real trend in Atlantic hurricanes or in the number of hurricane landfalls,” Bell said. “Instead, what’s really dominating that signal is the climate pattern, the Atlantic multi-decadal oscillation. It’s a well-known climate pattern and it produces anywhere from 25- to 40-year periods of

increased activity, then decreased activity. We’ve been in what is called the warm phase of this oscillation since 1995. Similar conditions we saw in the 1950s and ’60s when we had a high-activity era.”

FEMA Acting Deputy Administrator Carlos Castillo said his agency has resources and plans to address conditions created by the novel coronavirus pandemic. In the case of evacuation, Castillo said, there “will never be enough evacuation center space,” adding it is preferable that people, if evacuated, stay with friends or family: “(Shelters) will implement CDC guidelines, but it’s preferable to go to someone’s home, if possible.” They should not wait until the last minute to find somewhere to go, he said.

