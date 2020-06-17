Burns analyzing plan for schools to start up in August

Body

Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns told the Nassau County School Board on Thursday that she’s analyzing a Florida Department of Education plan to have students return to school campuses in August for the 2020-21 term. Burns said the district has a task force that is gathering information from community members including medical professionals and that task force will work on the district’s plan to return to the classroom.

She said there would be some funding to the districts through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to offset the cost of implementing health guidelines. Burns had said earlier that some of the guidelines in the plan, such as one student per seat on buses and all students arranged six feet apart in classrooms, are “not realistic” for the district, but that a plan would be in place before the reopening of schools.

The board also heard about a program that has continued to feed students since schools closed March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Food Services Director Dr. Lauren Jones said that meals were delivered directly to students’ homes until April 6. That is when Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order. Now breakfasts and lunches are distributed to five schools with drive-thru sites open Monday through Friday. Those sites serve more than 1,500 students every day and additional meals each Friday to be consumed over the weekend.

“Through May, we served in total 248,190 meals with breakfast and weekend meals combined,” Jones said. “This included two days we served on our bus routes to the bus stops throughout the county. We feed all children 18 and under meals through our summer food service program regardless of whether they are in our school district or not and therefore do not know specific children that were served each day. There was a total of 49 operating days, so on average we served 1,658 children daily.”

The board discussed again, without taking any action, buying a trailer park located adjacent to Callahan Elementary School. The property is being considered to alleviate traffic flow problems at the school as well as allowing room for additional school buildings. The 1.7-acre lot is currently appraised at $310,000 but the owner’s asking price is $425,000. Annual rental income from the trailers on the property totals about $50,000. The money for the purchase would come from the district’s capital fund,

which cannot be spent for anything except purchasing property.

At the board’s workshop last week, board member Russell Johnson, who represents District 4, cited concerns about the board owning a trailer park and the cost to remove the trailers when they are no longer inhabitable. Board Chairwoman Donna Martin, representing District 1, said she was undecided on the matter and is uncomfortable paying more than the appraised price for the property. District 3 member Jamie Deonis said he “cannot think of a more strategically placed property we have an opportunity to acquire.”

The matter had been on the July 11 agenda as a discussion item, and the board agreed to move it to its June 25 agenda as an action item in order to vote yes or no on moving forward with the purchase.

Business Services Executive Director Chris Lacambra explained the process for the district to implement the rapid! PayCard, a Visa-branded debit card that will replace paper checks currently issued to some school employees, such as substitutes and coaches. He said there are only three full-time employees who receive

paper paychecks instead of direct deposit into their bank accounts.

The cards, Lacambra said, will be loaded with the amounts to be paid to recipients and would not cost the district anything. The recipient would pay little or no fees, depending on whether they took advantage of offers by Green Dot Corporation, a California company that markets and manages the cards, which are issued by The Bancorp Bank. The program will be rolled out slowly, using paper checks as a bridge until the rapid! card program is fully implemented.

The board also voted unanimously Thursday against asking county property owners to pay a higher tax rate to fund operating costs including pay raises for teachers.

At a workshop held last week, board members discussed the planned referendum, which would have asked voters to approve adding one mill to the school district’s current tax rate on county property owners’ tax bills. As property values increase in the county, the additional millage could cause a significant increase on tax bills, board members said, and agreed it wouldn’t be prudent to increase taxes as many county residents’ incomes are being negatively affected by the coronavirus and the resulting downturn in business and employment.

The board decided to wait until the economy improves and passed a resolution to take the matter off of the 2020 ballot so the district can better educate the public about the referendum and why the additional revenue is required.

In other business, the School Board approved a contract with Episcopal Children’s Services that provides accreditation monitoring of daycare providers; approved the transfer of three police vehicles to the district from the Nassau County

Sheriff’s Office; and approved a contract with Florida Virtual School for the Virtual Learning Lab.

