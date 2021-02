Subhead Poynters to offer duckpin bowling in former Bean dance location

The former Bean School of Dance on North Third Street is being transformed into a duckpin bowling alley by Poynter Family Holdings, which operate two restaurants on the street and a miniature golf course nearby. Tim Poynter said the bowling alley could be open in late spring.

