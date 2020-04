Body

The city of Fernandina Beach has issued a boil water notice for an area around Leon Drive on North 15th Street. There was a water main break on North 15th Street north of Leon Drive. "This area is advised to boil their water for 15 minutes at a rolling boil priorate use for drinking or cooking. An all clear notice will be posted when appropriate," according to a message send Thursday at 12:35 p.m. Call the city's utility department for more information: (904) 310-3400.