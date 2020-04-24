BOCC votes to reopen Nassau County’s beaches May 6

Body

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to reopen the unincorporated beaches in the county on May 6, with specific restrictions.

The commissioners expressed their commitment and desire to coordinate their opening with the city of Fernandina Beach, which decided Tuesday not to reopen its beach yet, and with the state, which controls the closed beaches at Fort Clinch State Park on the north end and Amelia Island State Park on the south end.

Chairman Danny Leeper shared his thoughts on a city-county conference call in which he participated Monday, where that intergovernmental coordination was discussed.

“There was no general consensus, if you would, as far as the timing when that reopening might take place,” Leeper said, adding later he was pleased to hear that “no matter what time we are ready to open the unincorporated area of the beach, the Sheriff’s Office is ready to assist, and they are standing by.”

Leeper then referred to the decision by the Fernandina Beach City Commission Tuesday to keep its beach closed. “What becomes problematic for Nassau County … if we were to reopen, we have a section from Peters Point down to The Sanctuary, and it’s all about supply and demand, right? So, if you have a limited portion of your beach open, then you are going to have more demand placed on that small section of the beach. It does become more difficult to manage, in my opinion.”

Leeper said he thought County Manager and Attorney Mike Mullin, Assistant County Manager Taco Pope, and Management & Budget Department Director Meghan Diehl had put together “a good plan of action to move forward when we think the governor will open the state parks.”

Mullin read summaries of about 60 emails he said the BOCC received from county residents expressing their views about reopening the beaches. Many thought they should be opened for exercise, with some restrictions, as Duval and St. Johns counties have already done. Others were adamant about keeping the beaches closed for now.

Mullin said the commissioners would receive copies of all the emails.

Mullin emphasized that when the county does reopen the beaches, they cannot legally be restricted to Nassau County residents. “There will be visitors coming to the beach. We have orders in place now that address those from the tri-state New York area … and also from Louisiana,” he said.

Mullin added that the BOCC, per an executive order, receives a daily report compiled by the Tourist Development Council, “from all the resorts, motels, hotels, everybody, and the vacation rentals when they are open, those that can rent – you have to be, it has to exceed 30 days in order to do that – but we know locations, and they are all over the board. There are some from New York, there are some from Louisiana, there are some from Michigan – the numbers vary.”

Mullin said the suggestions from the county staff are to open the unincorporated county beaches from 6 a.m. until noon. The parking lots at Burney Park and Peters Point would be open from 6 a.m. until noon, then closed. The Scott Road and South End Walkover parking lots would remain closed. On beach parking would remain prohibited, and the grassed parking area at American Beach between Burney Road and Julia Street would remain closed.

No horses would be allowed on the beach and no horse trailers would be allowed as “no commercial activity should take place on the beach until a later period of time,” Mullin said. No vehicles bigger than pickup trucks would be allowed in the parking lots. “No RVs, no camping in the parking lots,” Mullin continued.

“The activities permitted would be physical activity including walking, running, exercise, fishing,” Mullin said, adding later that the activities not permitted would include “group sports activities on the beach; no stationary activities such as sunbathing or sitting on the beach. This is consistent with every other beach in the state of Florida that is open on a temporary basis.”

“Swimming and surfing is something we’ve discussed internally,” he continued. “The city tells us that, most optimistically, because we have a contract with them to provide lifeguards on the beach … the earliest they would be ready is May 1st. The more reasonable expectation is May the 4th. So, our recommendation on swimming and surfing – we would address that at the time the lifeguards are available, which we expect to be around May 4th.”

Mullin said later in response to questions specifically about swimming and surfing that those activities could be opened up after May 6.

“Some people say yes, you can put signs down there that say swim at your own risk. One of our concerns about that is if somebody does not see the sign. We’d have to put signs down near the sandy portion of the beach and we think that is problematic, but you can certainly change that.”

As in Jacksonville, no coolers, blankets, chairs, umbrellas, tents, “or any other item that promotes a stationary presence” would be allowed on the county’s beaches, according to the recommendations presented by Mullin. Beachgoers would also have to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing and not gather in groups of 10 or more people.

“Again, if you take this recommendation, it would be subject to, if it’s not working, if for some reason law enforcement is overwhelmed with numbers and they can’t keep the distancing, they can’t keep the requirements, then we would consider closing them again or restricting them even further,” Mullin said.

Mullin reemphasized the need to closely coordinate the county’s reopening with the city of Fernandina Beach and with the state on the two state parks on the island, calling it the “better approach for everybody involved.”

“The optimum would be, the governor reopens those beaches in conjunction with the county and the city, and that we would coordinate,” Mullin said, adding this caveat: “If by the date we chose – you can change that date – by May 6th, which is two weeks approximately, if the state hasn’t acted, if the city hasn’t acted in coordination, then open the beach with those restrictions.”

In reacting to Mullin’s presentation, the commissioners emphasized they are in favor of reopening the beach when it is safe to do so.

Commissioner Justin Taylor said it is “kind of hard” not to follow the lead of the counties south of Nassau, and asked Mullin whether the date could be moved up by phasing in looser restrictions as time goes on. Commissioner Tom Ford was also interested in a “soft” opening sooner than May 6. Commissioner Pat Edwards remained concerned about creating a spike in new cases. Edwards read an email from a small business that said the beaches should not be open until businesses can open to accommodate the “flood” of visitors. Edwards supported sticking with May 6 unless the city of Fernandina Beach decides to open sooner.

Mullin said if the city and state decide to open sooner, so could the county, and Leeper asked for support for that idea from his fellow commissioners.

“As long as we can adjust if the city or state changes their position,” Edwards said, making a motion to accept the recommendation. Taylor seconded the motion, saying he would love to see the date be sooner.

The board also heard presentations from Library Director Dawn Bostwick on new programs available online via the Nassau Library System website, and from Valerie Feinberg, the interim director of the Planning and Economic Opportunity Department, about how her department is staying on track with development in the county.

Commissioners were briefed by Nassau County Fire Chief Brady Rigdon on the timeline of his department’s issuance of new operational strategies due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. New procedures included giving patients surgical masks to put on at the scene to protect the firefighter/paramedics. Rigdon said that on April 6, based on information from the CDC, he updated the protocol again because “you don’t know who had it at this point — starting to see cases of community spread and that kind of thing.”

The commissioners also heard from the director of the Florida Department of Health – Nassau County, Dr. Eugenia Ngo-Seidel, about county-level reports on COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. She said 10 people here have required hospitalization, and there are currently four residents hospitalized. Asked by Ford if she knew who has recovered, Seidel said there is no good definition of “recovered” at this time, but 25 people had been released from health department supervised isolation as of last Friday. “It has to do with communicability,” Seidel added.

The board voted unanimously to approve a resolution extending the county’s state of emergency for a week. They also approved a work authorization with the Florida Government Utility Authority for project management and preconstruction activities related to the American Beach Water and Sewer Expansion Project and an associated budget amendment. Also approved was setting up a workshop session to discuss the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Training Center and a budget transfer for expenses related to phase one of the project, a shooting range.