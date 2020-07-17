BOCC gets sobering news on growth, budget

Body

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners met in a workshop setting Tuesday afternoon to hear a growth trends report, a view of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on revenue from ad valorem taxes for 2020-21 and beyond, a summary of the initial 2020-21 county budget, and updates on capital improvement plans.

Assistant County Manager Taco Pope told the board that according to projections by the Bureau of Economic & Business Research, the county’s population is expected to rise from 85,070 in 2019 to 103,100 in 2030. However, U.S. Census projections show an increase from 88,625 in 2019 to 107,373 in 2030, Pope reported. “Nassau County is growing at an exceptional rate….at a rate higher than the state,” Pope stated. “Projections are that Nassau County will be the seventh fastest growing county in the state to 2030.”

Pope said projections show Nassau County growth increase of 36.5 percent by 2030 and Florida growth at 21.9 percent for the same period. By 2045, he said the county’s growth is projected at 74 percent versus the state at 42.1 percent. He added that projections show that “one third more Northeast Florida land will be developed by 2070.”

Pope told commissioners: “We are a community in transition—new people, new ideas, new demands. ...We can dictate our future, mold and craft how we grow.” He indicated the county needs to plan now for the public facilities and space needs. That set the tone for the meeting.

For a reality check, Property Appraiser Michael Hickox told the commissioners his budget revenue projections were based on January 1 data, before the COVID-19 pandemic began to effect the county. He reported that among commercial income properties there are 34 hotels, which total $300 million in tax revenues. The two largest of those properties, the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island and Omni’s Amelia Island Plantation Resort, account for over $200 million.

“The Ritz and Omni incomes will be reduced due to coronavirus,” he said.

Hickox reported that there is no plan for 2020 property relief. “Hillsborough County is looking at a plan to prorate taxes based on the number of days a business was forced to close due to the pandemic,” he explained. “There is very little space for making up the losses.”

Office of Management and Budget Director Megan Diehl told the commissioners, “We thought it was important for Hickox coming and explaining the long-term impacts of the pandemic on budget planning.”

Board Chairman Danny Leeper urged Hickox to keep the board informed if he hears of any other plans by counties to provide some tax relief. “We are trying to help businesses through the CARE Act now,” he said.

Diehl pointed out, “The county must have a balanced budget.” That requires managing expectations, she explained. The areas of the budget are General Fund, Transportation Fund and Municipal Services Fund. The revenue types are Ad Valorem Taxes (78 percent), Intergovernmental (8 percent) and Other Taxes, which includes fuel taxes (10 percent).

A few of the major components of the 2020-21 budget are:

• Public Safety, which includes the addition of eight new deputies, nine firefighters, one new Animal Control officer and two fire/rescue apparatus replacements.

• Critical Infrastructure, which includes roads, double chip and seal programs drainage program and bridge inspection and maintenance programs.

• Parks and Recreation, which includes $1.7 million for West Side Regional Park, south end beach walkover and improved custodial and maintenance for existing parks.

• Efficiencies and Service Level Improvements, which include greenspace and right-of-way enhancements, contracted beach security, centralization of services and department budget “right sizing.”

Diehl then turned her attention to the three scenarios the commissioners must consider in setting the millage rate on which the 2020-21 budget will be governed. The first vote by the commissioners on the millage rate cap is scheduled for their meeting of July 27. She informed the commissioners she is working with a net zero millage budget.

The first scenario she termed “No Change” and requires a 4/5 vote. It anticipates $7.5 million in ad valorem revenue, but also anticipates shares revenues being down $7.5 million for a break even. It also anticipates $330 million in new construction value. The budget would be balanced. However there would be no increase to the present $7.5 million in county emergency reserve funds.

Diehl said she is working with the sheriff to see if they can reduce the increase in his budget requests. “We had to make cuts in recurring and non-recurring charges,” she explained. “We are expecting $3 million less in revenues. We cannot continue the cuts long-term,” she added.

The second scenario she termed “Majority Vote” and requires a 3/5 vote. This scenario anticipates $5.3 million in ad valorem tax revenues but $7.5 million decrease in shared revenues for a net loss and leaves a gap between total revenues and the capacity for new construction income. “This jives with revenue projections of $2 million less,” she said. “Does not have a lot of opportunity to move Capital Improvement Plan projects around.”

The third scenario Diehl termed “Rollback Rate,” saying it would generate the same revenue as the prior year and projected it would result in a $3.9 million overall deficit. She said the rate calculation excludes new construction but widens the gap between total revenue versus capacity from new construction. This scenario anticipates $2.6 million in additional ad valorem revenues while shared revenues would be down $7.5 million, resulting in a negative beginning balance.

Diehl used a property valued at $250,000 and having homestead exemption to demonstrate the effect of the millage scenarios. In unincorporated Nassau County, the current tax would be $1,947.42. Under the Majority Vote scenario, it would be reduced by $46.52 and by $105.82 with the Rollback scenario. In incorporated Nassau, the current tax is $1,485.56. Under the Majority Vote scenario it would be reduced by $36.18 and by $81.40 with the Rollback scenario.

Diehl told the commissioners the future effect of the income valuation approach is a 37 percent drop in taxable value for fiscal year 2021-22 tax roll and the total loss would not be recovered until after fiscal year 2024-25.

The county’s adopted five-year capital improvement plan is well underway, with more than $100 million in committed improvements including new fire stations, new parks and public recreation, and an extensive road improvement plan which leverages federal and state grant funds, direct state appropriations, county mobility fee funds, and county general revenues to implement. A portion of improvements are funded by impact fees, which are one-time payments made by developers to offset impacts on public facilities.

Commissioners also heard an update on Capital Improvement Plan projects by County Engineer Robert Companion and Public Works Director Doug Podiak. Plans for the county’s greenspace and right-of-way enhancement project were also discussed.

Diehl said the Capital Improvement Plan budget draft is based on assumptions that can be effected by a 40 percent loss in revenue in one year due to the Pandemic. She explained that the CR 121 road project could not be funded and two of the three new fire stations would have to be removed due to no funding source. Diehl pointed to a list of “candidate projects” which is “a good tool for future planning.”

Board Vice Chair Pat Edwards asked Diehl when the county takes over the right-of-way from the state, which would be about a $800,000 cost item. The answer was 2023. “I would like to know what those futures are if you can do that for me.”

District 5 Commissioner Justin Taylor stated, “Looks like what we are being presented are important projects.” Leeper added, “We have a lot to think about,” before adjourning the meeting.