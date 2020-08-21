BOCC boosts effort to give away money

Body

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners met Wednesday and approved changes to its CARES Act Small Business Assistance Program after receiving a report that only 73 applications had been received for the initially announced $5,000 awards by the Aug. 17 deadline. The program was originally budgeted for 440 recipients and a total of $2.2 million.

If approved for a small business, the money does not have to be paid back.

Government Services Group Managing Director David Jahosky emphasized the need to change the SBAP to increase the maximum award to $10,000 per applicant, open a second application period from Aug. 21-31, and apply awards retroactively to those businesses that met the initial application deadline.

Other program changes that were suggested and approved included allowing applications from businesses that:

• Have 19 or fewer employees or full-time equivalent (FTE) employees;

• Have not received funds covered by insurance or reimbursement from the Federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP), or other local, state or federal sources in excess of $100,000 related to COVID-19;

• Have earned less than $2 million in gross annual income for 2019; and

• Have been operating and can prove ongoing business operations since Aug. 1, 2019.

With these changes, there would be an opportunity for 145 more businesses to apply by the new deadline; 220 small businesses could receive $10,000 each in assistance funds.

Jahosky said feedback from potential applicants as to why more business have not chosen to participate in the Small Business Assistance Program include the low award levels, program requirements, and the documentation process. He recommended decreasing the number of years a business must be operating from three to one years, as well as looking at requirements for number of employees and revenues.

Visit https://bit.ly/3iduyLd starting at 8 a.m. today to get an application packet. To request application packets by email, U.S. Mail or to schedule an appointment for in-person assistance, call (904) 530-6800 or email cares@nassaucountyfl.com.

Application packets can also be picked up at the following locations during normal business hours beginning today:

• James S. Page Governmental Complex, 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee;

• Callahan Town Hall, 542300 U.S. 1, Callahan;

• Fernandina Beach City Hall, 204 Ash St., Fernandina Beach;

• Hilliard Town Hall, 15859 W. C.R. 108, Hilliard; and

• Nassau County Chamber of Commerce, 961687 Gateway Blvd., Suite 101-G, Fernandina Beach.

An Individual Assistance Program was launched Aug. 10.

Jahosky recommended that in the event the small business program has $250,000 or less remaining after the second application period, the BOCC should approve the use of the remaining funds to the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce and the Amelia Island Convention & Visitors

Bureau to support COVID-19 training programs and provide businesses with personal protective equipment.

The commissioners approved Jahosky’s recommended changes as well as the transfer of funds totaling $2.3 million from the General Fund Reserves to kick start advancing expenditures from Tier 2 programs of the county’s CARES Act Spending Plan as approved Aug. 12 by the board.

The approved transfers include $1.6 million from Capital Plan Reserves and $700,000 from Contingency Reserves. The Capital Plan Reserves fund had an available budget of $5,376,340 and the Contingency Reserve had an available budget of $1,789,996. It did not fund the entire $3.9 million of Tier 2 projects, but does allow the time sensitive projects to move forward.

Earlier in the meeting, the board approved another one-week extension of the county’s state of emergency declared due to the coronavirus pandemic and heard a COVID-19 case update for the county from Dr. Eugenia Ngo-Seidel, director of the Florida Department of Health – Nassau, and a report from Emergency Management Director Greg Foster regarding COVID-19 cases and health protection programs.

Seidel emphasized the need for caution by parents as children return to school in the county on Monday, saying parents should not send their children to school if they show any signs of illness. “Err on the side of caution,” she admonished. “It is important to protect both the students and staff at the schools.”

Seidel also reported a reduction of the number of tests being conducted in the county and that the rate of positive test results for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 was down to 6.4 percent of the total number of tests performed in the past week. “Both are good news,” she said.

However, local hospitalizations for the disease were up and two more COVID-19-related deaths were recorded here in the past week, bringing the official total to 13 as of Monday.

There had also been 1,354 confirmed cases in Nassau County, with 1,267 being county residents and 87 non-residents.

Foster said Nassau County Emergency Management is working closely with schools to ensure programs are in place to help protect students and staff from the spread of the virus.

He also said his office is monitoring disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean and feels it has a plan for dealing with a potential hurricane during the pandemic.

It was the first meeting of the commissioners following Tuesday’s Primary, when voters elected three new members to the five-person board for 2021. The three new faces will be John Martin, who unseated District 1 commissioner and board chairman Danny Leeper; Jeff Gray, who was elected to replace District 3 commissioner and board vice chairman Pat Edwards; and Klynt A. Farmer, who was elected to replace current District 5 commissioner Justin Taylor, who lost his bid to become the next Supervisor of Elections.

Remaining on the board will be Commissioners Aaron Bell and Thomas Ford, who were not up for re-election this year.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Leeper read two resolutions honoring retired Nassau County Fire Rescue officers William Kenneth Barr and Gary Joseph Doss for their 30 years each of service to the county. Barr was present for the presentation, but Doss was not able to be at the meeting.

The board also unanimously approved:

• A resolution authorizing the execution of the supplemental agreement between the Florida Department of Transportation and the BOCC for a state-funded grant in the amount of $739,471 for the Crawford Road design, construction and construction engineering, and inspection.

• A resolution authorizing the execution of an amendment agreement between FDOT and the BOCC for traffic signal maintenance and compensation agreement.

• A reduction of penalties for property located at 85487 Ashley Ave., Yulee, but to demand payment of $374.96 in administrative fees to Code Enforcement for time spent on the incident, which was requested by Commissioner Pat Edwards.

• A resolution relating to establishing a 20 MPH speed limit on Bridal Road in Fernandina Beach providing for placement of 20 MPH speed limit signs; providing for penalties.

• Setting a special meeting to discuss the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.