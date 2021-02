Subhead Amelia Blues Project keeps music alive on Amelia Island

Alain Le Lait, from left, Michael Spicer, Dan Chellemi and Jeff Malone make up the Amelia Blues Project, a group of local musicians who are keeping the music alive on Amelia Island.

The Amelia Blues Project performs at the Down Under Restaurant.

Michael Spicer For the News-Leader The past year has affected all aspects of what was once considered “normal” life. And all of us have had to adjust to finding new ways of discovery during…