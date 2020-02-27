A black history mystery in Fernandina

Body

These photographs sat for decades at Waas Drug Store, back when it was located at 511 Centre St. and when it was the place to take your Kodak film to be sent away for development and prints. These photos were never picked up, then forgotten, then lost, along with several more. They reappeared when the store’s contents were being cleaned out and moved. Jimmy Parker brought them to the News-Leader, and here they have remained in a box with many other old photos.

We would love to reconnect these pictures with their stories, and most of all, with their families.

Was there more than one occasion documented on that film roll? We know that at least two photos on the roll were taken at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church at the corner of North Third and Calhoun streets. The brick church building, now a private residence, was built in 1924.

Was it one event? A wedding? Easter services? And what about the year?

If any of our readers can help us identify the individuals and put the story together, please contact us.

pegdavis@fbnewsleader.com