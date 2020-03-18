Biden stomps Sanders in Presidential Preference Primary; Trump crushes Republican contenders

Body

Almost 18,000 registered Democratic and Republican Party voters turned out Tuesday to vote in the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary in Nassau County.

Though results were still unofficial as of Wednesday morning because of the provisional and overseas ballots left to count, former vice president Joe Biden was the clear winner in the Democratic column, with 65.31% of the votes. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was a distant second at 18.41%.

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who has not dropped out of the race, won 0.7% of the local Democratic votes. The remaining Democratic candidates dropped out of the race before Tuesday’s primary, but their names remained on the ballot due to it being finalized way ahead of time. Of the major names still on the ballot, Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg got 7.48% of the votes here, coming in third. South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg received 2.49% of the Democratic Party votes cast here and Sen. Elizabeth Warren received almost 2%. Sen. Amy Klobuchar got 1.51%.

In the Republican primary, President Donald Trump won a whopping 96.27% of the party’s votes in Nassau County. Former Massachusetts’s governor Bill Weld garnered 2.17%, and former Illinois congressman and talk show host Joe Walsh received 1.12% of the Republican votes here, despite dropping out of the race early in February. Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente got .44% of the votes.

The full election results can be found here: https://enr.electionsfl.org/NAS/2573/Summary/Scrolling/Banner/.