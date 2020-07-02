Bid awarded for new Simmons Road park project

Body

The controversial Simmons Road park in Fernandina Beach moved another step toward completion on June 16 when the City Commission accepted a $320,872 bid from Cole Builders to build the park. Two commissioners voted against it, with Commissioner Chip Ross giving a laundry list of reasons he decided to cast his dissenting vote.

The park, planned since 2018 for an undeveloped wooded parcel owned by the city, morphed from a rest station for those using the new Amelia River-to-Sea Trail into something more ambitious, including a playground for children with varying degrees of mobility and special needs. The elements of the park now include a quarter-mile walking track, the playground area, an ADA-accessible restroom, a pavilion-picnic area, and a parking lot with eight spaces.

“It impacts several areas of environmentally sensitive land,” Ross said. “It adds another playground to the existing seven city playgrounds which the city cannot maintain appropriately. It permanently increases the park’s operating expenses without any mechanisms to pay for that increase. The money should be spent to make existing parks more accessible to all children. It removes land bought with golf course funds without paying the golf course. It benefits a great number of non-city residents without the county contributing any money to this.”

Commissioner Mike Lednovich, who cast the other vote against it, said that the city’s financial future is uncertain in the wake of a recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and that the project is one in a list of many that should be deferred.

The city applied to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for a Florida Recreation Development Fund Assistance Program grant in 2018. The grant was for $200,000, which would have to be matched dollar-for-dollar by the city. The $200,000 in matching funds was part of the city’s 2018-19 budget. When the city didn’t receive the grant, the Parks & Recreation Department used the $200,000 in matching funds to have some design and survey work completed and also purchased some basic equipment for the park. The city’s 2019-20 capital improvement budget has $400,000 earmarked for the park. Those funds are revenue from Parks & Recreation impact fees.

The nonprofit 8 Flag Playscapes, whose mission is to create playgrounds that are accessible to disabled children, partnered with the city to create the park and pledged $100,000 in equipment, design and other donations toward the project. Benjamin Morrison with 8 Flags spoke to the Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee to address concerns brought up by the community about the design of the park. Those plans call for two dry retention ponds, which would require the removal of trees.

After concerns were raised about the impact of the plans on the undeveloped property, 8 Flag Playscapes modified the plans to reduce the size of a pavilion and one of two retention ponds planned for the site by 9,400 square feet. Changes to the plan resulted in reducing the number of trees being removed from 92 to 68.

The Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee had initially approved plans for the park last year. Then, at an October meeting of that body, the committee reversed its decision after members of the committee received feedback from the community that they had not been properly informed about the land. The committee asked the City Commission to remove the park from consideration until the committee could get more input from the public and discuss it further, but in November the City Commission voted to move forward with the project. Citizens spoke for hours at the meeting, opposing the plan completely, or asking the commission to postpone voting on the matter until it could be studied in more detail.

Members of the Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee said they believe the approval by the City Commission after they had asked the project be reconsidered exemplified the fact that the commission does not take into consideration the opinions of those on the committee.

Theresa Duncan, chair of the Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee, said this week she was “disappointed” at the decision.

“The board voted to ask the City Commission to further define the project, but they didn’t consider or discuss it,” Duncan said. “I am neutral on the park. If the community wants a park, then I’m all for it, but I think a public servant should do what the taxpayers want. I don’t think they did the due diligence with the people who will be affected.”

Michael Kegler also sits on the Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee and said he believes the matter should have had more consideration “but that’s up to the City Commission.”

“Knowing what I know now, in hindsight, I wouldn’t have supported it,” Kegler said. “A park is supposed to be good for the community, but it turned out not to be that way.”

Calls to Trey Warren, the president of 8 Flags Playscapes, were not returned by the press deadline, but 8 Flags Playscapes’ treasurer Sharyl Wood said that, while she cannot say if the plans have been finalized, the project is in the hands of the city.

jroberts@fbnewsleader.com