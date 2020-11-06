Bean appointed to state Senate leadership post

Body

A political force in Nassau County is now one of the highest ranking members of the Florida Senate.

On Friday, state Senate President Wilton Simpson announced Aaron Bean (R-Nassau County) would serve as Senate president pro tempore.

“I am honored to be nominated and serve as President Pro Tempore for the Florida Senate,” Bean wrote on his Facebook page. “Looking forward to serving in this role and helping to re-open Florida.”

Bean, 53, is a longtime Nassau County politico whose family has extensive history in the area. He’s served as Fernandina Beach commissioner and mayor, and was a state representative for eight years before being elected to the state Senate in 2012.

Bean’s father, Lewis “Red” Bean, also served on the Fernandina Beach City Commission and his son, Bradley Bean, was elected Tuesday to a term on the City Commission.

“Sen. Aaron Bean has a contagious energy, boundless compassion for our state’s most vulnerable and an abiding respect for each person he meets,” Simpson wrote in a memo released Friday. “... Sen. Bean brings a diverse range of personal and professional experiences to the Senate that allow him to relate to people from all walks of life and to build a consensus without compromising principle.”

According to state Senate documents, the president pro-tempore is “defined by the (Senate) President and the Senate Rules.”

“Additionally, the President Pro Tempore may preside over sessions during the absence of the President,” the 2018-2020 Senate Handbook says.

While Simpson has appointed Bean to the position, it still requires a vote by the state Senate.