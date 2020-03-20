Beach ordinance hearing scheduled for March 23 postponed

Body

The public hearing previously scheduled for Monday, March 23 at 6 p.m. to discuss possible revisions to the county’s beach ordinances as they relate to beach driving, camping, horseback riding, bonfires, and more has been continued – meaning postponed -- until 6 p.m. on Monday, April 27, according to a news release.

The Board held a special meeting on Monday, March 16 and voted to postpone the hearing until April 27.

If you have any questions, please contact the County Manager’s Office at (904) 530-6010.