‘Be patient’ and get help with the stress

Body

The Administration Office lobby of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is closed to the public until further notice. Citizens are being advised to visit nassauso.com or call 548-4009 for employment applications, incident reports, traffic crash reports, and background check requests.

The NCSO Civil Process Office lobby is also closed to the public until further notice. Citizens can visit nassauso.com or call 548-4038 or 548-4004 for civil processing or arrest warrants.

The Nassau County Jail & Detention Center’s lobby is also closed and all family visitation has been suspended. Inmates still have the ability to make phone calls to family members.

Signs are posted on the lobby doors to inform anyone who needs to enter.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been participating in regular conference calls with the Nassau County Health Department, the Florida and national sheriffs associations, the governor’s office, Florida Emergency Management Office, and White House officials in the federal government to stay informed on the latest guidance on keeping our employees and our community safe from COVID-19.

This is all new, and decisions and policies are being developed and implemented as the need arises. We all kind of know what to do when a storm approaches our area, but this is different.

We are continually taking precautions to ensure everyone, including our employees, are as safe as possible. We are working to make sure we have enough disinfectant spray, hand sanitizers, and respiratory masks. Currently we have enough masks for our operations, but we are continuously evaluating our inventory to make adjustments as may be needed. We still have to provide services to our citizens, but we are asking our deputies to give special consideration to utilizing all the safety precautions they can, to include wearing gloves when necessary, washing hands regularly, applying hand sanitizer, and using disinfectant in their vehicles.

As of this date, no one within our office or jail has tested positive for COVID-19. We continue to clean our facilities regularly and take as many precautions as possible.

We all understand that law enforcement and first responders play a critical role in protecting our community. Our officers not only enforce the law but are also expected to perform a wide variety of tasks, such as preventing crime, providing services, and maintaining order. Although our law enforcement and first responders face difficult circumstances every day, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in new and tremendous demands on our law enforcement and first responders.

Because of the duties that law enforcement and first responders are required to perform, they are at considerable risk of being infected by the COVID-19 virus. Just like health care practitioners, law enforcement and first responders on a daily basis are faced with the reality that they are likely to come into contact with an infected individual. In addition to the potential health hazards related to contracting the COVID-19 virus, law enforcement officers and first responders are also experiencing considerable stress due to these increased pressures and obligations both inside and outside of work.

We have seen an increase in the number of domestic calls we have received since the pandemic started. From Jan. 1 to the end of February, domestic calls went down -1.47 % from this time last year. Then, in March, domestic calls rose 37% from the prior month. Additionally, mental health calls were up 61.8 % over last year. More people are out of work, more people are staying home in close quarters with those they live with, kids are out of school and trying to deal with new school procedures, creating a lot of stress, and there are fewer things to do and places to go. Some are near the breaking point. If someone feels they are getting close to exploding, please take a walk, call another family member or friend, or call the Crisis Hotline at (800) 273-8255, or simply dial 211 on your cellphone. Violence is never the solution.

Since this is all new, our community is on edge because of the unknown and uncertainty of when we may all get back to our regular daily routines. We just have to all be patient and adhere to the guidelines that have been put in place by executive orders from the county as well as the governor. We must all do our part.

We will get through this, but until then, please be as safe as you can by practicing social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and not touching your face.