Barrett says she would be a ‘tough but fair’ judge

Jenny Higginbotham Barrett, who is a candidate for Nassau County judge, says being a small town lawyer fighting crime in the corporate world has widened her horizons.

After a short time in a private practice, Barrett began working for financial firm Fidelity Investments, where she has been for 16 years. She is currently a senior in-house counsel handling matters in almost 40 states. During that time, she headed a team of lawyers fighting fraud in real estate transactions.

“In 2008, 2009, when all the mortgage fraud came to light when the economy tanked, there was a lot of fraud going on with inflated appraisals, a lot of fraud,” Barrett said. “Our company created several fraud positions where an attorney’s whole job was to report fraud to law enforcement. I managed those attorneys, so I’ve worked with law enforcement over the last 15 years, reporting fraud but also handling a lot of theft claims for the company where attorneys or people steal money.”

Working for the largest title insurance underwriter and settlement services provider in the country has exposed her to a wide variety of crime, Barrett said, experience that she would bring to the bench.

“I feel like, working for Fidelity, I’ve seen so many different kinds of cases and assisted the company prosecuting fraud that I have a good handle on a variety of things,” she said. “When you are presented with different kinds of cases, you come up with different answers. If you see the same thing over and over again, you become complacent I think. I bring something to the table maybe the other candidates don’t.”

Another facet of her corporate career has been managing other lawyers, a skill set Barrett says will help her manage a courtroom.

“A judge needs to be able to manage a courtroom, to demand respect and decorum in the courtroom, and I think my experience of working at Fidelity has provided me the resource of, part of my job is managing other attorneys in their work,” she said. “I think that would correlate well with being a judge because a lot of attorneys are just in the courtroom making a case. In my role now I manage attorneys as well to make sure they are doing their job, to make sure they are staying on task and are accountable for their cases.”

Barrett said that while a judge cannot prevent crime, they can hold people responsible for their decisions and help get to the root of the crime, such as theft caused by drug addiction.

After graduating from West Nassau High School, the University of North Florida with honors, and Florida State University, Barrett worked as a young attorney in the Public Defender’s Office in the 2nd Judicial Circuit in Tallahassee for two years.

“I handled misdemeanor, felony cases – the gambit,” she said. “My second week, when I was 25 years old, I represented someone in trial. I did well. It was scary. That was a good experience, and I believed in that work. Everybody didn’t have enough money to retain a lawyer. High pressure, but I learned a lot. I was in court every day.”

But the Nassau County girl came home to Callahan, where she was born and raised and where she still lives today with her husband, Scott, and children, Max, 7, and Isabella, 6. She said she has lived in the west part of Nassau County, and visited the east, all her life and understands the importance of maintaining community.

“A lot of people in larger communities don’t get the benefit of community. Community takes care of each other. That is why I love Nassau County,” Barrett said. “We are still a tight community that takes care of each other. Things will change. I know we are in a lot of growth, and will most likely continue to grow, and you need a judge that

knows our community and can maintain the ideals our community was founded on as we continue to grow.”

Barrett said being in the corporate world “where nobody cares what your last name is” has helped her create a strong work ethic, which she uses in that world and would use as county judge.

“I’m not afraid to work. I have worked so hard my entire life. I have had to prove myself everywhere,” she said. “Being from a small town … if anything your accent is a mark, because they don’t think you’re smart. I’ve had to prove myself to executives in California and New York. I have had to work really hard to get there. I am not afraid to get my hands dirty and work. I am not sitting in an ivory tower telling people what to do.”

Barrett said a judge should be active in the community and she would continue to do so by attending community events and speaking at schools. Currently, she is a member of the American Business Women’s Association and Florida Land Title Association, serves on the board for ElderSource, is active in her church, and coaches her children’s basketball and Little League teams.

Barrett says accountability is what a judge provides, and she is prepared to bring that to the bench.

“I will be tough but fair,” she said. “People make bad decisions and should not be defined by their decisions. They should be held accountable for their decisions. The law is the law. A judge does not change the law. They uphold the law to make sure the people follow the law, make sure justice is served and be fair about it. I think our home deserves strong leadership that will protect our families and be fair to everyone. I know that sounds kitschy, but that’s what I believe.”

The deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 18 primary is July 20. Early primary voting is Aug. 7-15. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 5. Early general election voting is Oct. 19-31.

