Bar will investigate filings for 4th Circuit election

Body

The Florida Bar is investigating why a sitting judge in the 4th Judicial Circuit, which includes Nassau, Duval, and Clay counties, abruptly withdrew his candidacy for re-election on the same day a Jacksonville attorney filed paperwork to run for the same position.

Michael Kalil submitted his paperwork to the state Division of Elections just hours before the filing deadline on Friday, April 24. About two hours later, Circuit Court Judge Tyrie Boyer faxed a letter to the department to withdraw his candidacy – less than 48 hours after he had filed his own paperwork with the state.

By the time the Division of Elections had a chance to update its website, the deadline had passed for any other candidates to throw their hat in the ring for the judgeship, effectively meaning Kalil, running unopposed, would obtain the position.

Early reports by the Florida Times-Union, which broke the story, included comments from a number of Northeast Florida attorneys who suggested the maneuverings could be part of a “scheme” between Boyer and Kalil, the 37-year-old son of a wealthy tobacco plaintiffs attorney.

Boyer told News4Jax in a telephone interview last week, “I am almost 72 years old. If anybody ran against me, I was going to withdraw my candidacy. Campaigns are too hard and

too stressful. I withdrew in time to get my qualifying fee returned.”

However, Jacksonville attorney Rhonda Peoples-Waters told News4Jax in a statement that she reached out to Boyer last August to find out if he planned to run for re-election. “It’s always been my preference to seek appointment to or run for election in an open judicial position rather than challenging a sitting judge. I met with Judge Boyer and Chief Judge Mahon last fall and made that preference clear. Had I known Judge Boyer planned to retire, I would have considered filing to run in the seat being vacated by his retirement,” she said.

Other attorneys the Times-Union, News4Jax, and The Jax Daily Record interviewed for stories about the situation also said the legal community in Florida has an “unwritten rule” that lawyers will not run against a sitting judge.

The Florida Bar’s investigation into the matter could take up to 60 days, and a Bar spokesperson has said the organization will not have any other comments until the investigation is complete.

Attempts to reach Kalil and Boyer were not successful by press time Tuesday afternoon.

mmiller@fbnewsleader.com