‘Back the Blue’ event scheduled for tomorrow

Amid marches and protests across the nation calling attention to police brutality, two local business owners have organized a walk in support of local law enforcement, calling the event a non-political effort to “Back the Blue.” The walk is scheduled to take place Thursday.

Rick Robbins, manager of Amelia Island Coffee, said he and “Pajama” Dave Vorhees, owner of Pajama Dave’s Beer and Wine Garden, have retired and active duty police officers who come into their shops. Robbins said they jointly decided to stage a walk that will be different from many current events.

“This is not left or right, Democrat or Republican,” Robbins told the News-Leader. “This doesn’t say certain lives matter. It is simply to support the police.”

Everyone is invited to walk, but Robbins said organizers are asking that signs remain politically neutral and simply support law enforcement. He said that, in the wake of much publicized bad behavior by law enforcement officers, it’s important to remember that behavior is the exception, not the rule.

“Ninety-nine percent of cops are really good,” he said. “We want to show support for them.”

Participants are being asked to assemble at 4 p.m. in parking lots C and D at the Fernandina Harbor Marina. At 4:30 p.m., they will begin marching east on Ash Street, turn north on South Second Street, and then continue east on Centre Street to Ninth Street, where they’ll turn south to Ash Street and return west to the marina.

Robbins said responses received through Facebook indicate there will be 100 to 200 marchers. Amelia Island Coffee and Pajama Dave’s will supply water to participants.

Fernandina Beach Police Chief James Hurley said his department has officers assigned to some intersections along the route as well as members of the city’s Police Auxiliary Corps to help with traffic control.

Since no speakers are scheduled for the event, Hurley said he expects it to take about 30 minutes. He said his officers are welcome to participate in the walk but does not know if any plan to do so.

“I don’t foresee any problems,” the chief said. “I expect this march to be as peaceful as prior marches in the city. I hope this is a precursor to more in-depth discussion. I want to engage the entire community to ensure we have the type of policing the community wants and deserves. I am grateful for this support.”

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper echoed Hurley.

“We are blessed to live where everyone works together to make sure the county is safe for everyone,” said Leeper, who added that some deputies would attend the event. He will also make an effort to be there.

Robbins said a similar event was being planned by Dawn Cunningham, but the two joined efforts to create one event.

