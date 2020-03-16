Arrgh! There will be no Shrimp Festival this year

Body

Harry Harrison, the chairman of the 2020 Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival said Monday morning that the annual event that draws thousands to Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island has been canceled for 2020.

In a letter to vendors and supporters, Harrison wrote: “Because of the unexpected circumstances of people and events affected by the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, the executive board of the Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival met in a special meeting and decided with much discussion and soul searching, by unanimous vote, to cancel the 2020 Shrimp Festival.

Harrison went on to say that the decision was made “after total input from all sources available pertaining to the very best interest of the citizens we represent by presentation of this highly rated and long-term annual event. ... The ‘Home of the Modern Shrimping Industy’ looks forward to seeing so many of you again in 2021 – ‘always the first weekend in May.’”