Antique store has grown with move

Lovers of art and antiques have to go no further than South Eighth Street in Fernandina Beach to find treasures old and new at Antiques & More Treasures, which recently moved from its Yulee location.

Owner Vera Sue Sergent moved her store to 329 S. Eighth St. after she was forced to move from her location on State Road 200/A1A. She said she had wanted to stay in Yulee, where the shop had many repeat customers, but the move to Fernandina Beach has been “a big plus.”

“This store is twice as big,” she said. “We have doubled the number of vendors, some with multiple spaces. We are full, with no spaces available.”

Sergent said the move went smoothly, thanks to help from her daughter and a spirit of cooperation.

“We basically moved an antique store in two and a half weeks,” she said. “My daughter, Tammie Petry – I couldn’t have done it without her. It was kind of a family affair. The vendors all moved their stuff themselves. Everyone was laughing and helping out.”

Sergent also credits her new landlord, Robert Selton, and the city of Fernandina Beach with helping make her short-notice move work go smoothly.

The large plate glass windows in the store were customized with display window boxes built by her husband, Curtis. Sergent designed the interior space of the new store while her daughter put up fences to create vendor areas. Vendors set up their spaces, filling them with one-of-a-kind pieces, handmade items and paintings from local artists.

But the shop will offer more than just a delightful shopping experience. Plans are in place to have classroom space where classes in a variety of areas such as painting and embroidery will be held. There is a space for those who want to sell items on consignment as well as a boutique where people can buy gently used clothing. Vendors also have items varying from children’s clothing – some with matching dresses for their dolls – to handmade soaps to a line of chalk paint.

Sergent said business has been booming since the move, with some vendors having a difficult time keeping their spaces filled.

Antiques & More is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

