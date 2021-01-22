Advocacy group founder slams city manager

Jack Knocke spoke to the Fernandina Beach City Commission about the job performance of City Manager Dale Martin, who he said is responsible for “manufactured emergencies,” such as allowing the city’s contract with Indigo Golf Partners to expire.
A man who said he represents hundreds of people asked the Fernandina Beach City Commission to consider a vote to declare whether they are confident or not in City Manager Dale Martin’s job…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.