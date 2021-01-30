Advisory board discuss boundary of Fernandina marina
Oasis Marinas took over the Fernandina Harbor Marina in December and has since been working to improve amenities. The boaters lounge has been refurbished with new furniture and a coffee bar, where boaters can relax with a view of the south basin of the marina.
Fernandina Beach Marina Advisory Board member Paul Lore, who also leads the Citizens for the Restoration of the Fernandina Harbor Marina, wants to know where the marina begins and ends, a question…
