AAA’s free Tow to Go service offered during Super Bowl Weekend

AAA is offering its free Tow to Go program this weekend, to ensure people have no defense for driving impaired, according to a news release.“ AAA still encourages party-goers to have a game plan and identify a safe ride before their first drink," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group, in the release.

You do not have to be a member of AAA to take advantage of the service.

AAA offers a confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles. The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home, and it is free and available to AAA members and non-members. AAA does say “Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions,” but you can call the number below to check that before you go.

Tow to Go is available Friday, January 31, through 6 a.m. Monday morning, Feb. 3. For Tow To Go Service in Florida and Georgia, call (855) 286-9246 which spells (855) 2-TOW2-GO.