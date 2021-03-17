82-year-old Fernandina Beach man faces child porn charges

Body

An 82-year-old Fernandina Beach man was arrested March 11 and faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to an arrest report filed in Nassau County.

John Edward Tobin, 82, of 96099 Nassau Lakes Circle in Fernandina Beach, was arrested at his home after Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents and Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputies served “a residential search warrant,” according to the arrest report.

Tobin’s 10 charges are all third-degree felonies, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 50 years.

According to the report, an FDLE agent received a tip line report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was received from electronic service provider Yahoo “due to the suspected upload of child pornography,” the report said.

The report said the FDLE agent obtained subpoenas for Verizon, Comcast and Yahoo through the Office of Statewide Protection.

“The subpoena returns identified the defendant as a possible suspect and identified his home address,” the report said.

On March 5, the FDLE agent obtained a residential search warrant from Fourth Judicial Circuit Court judge James Daniel, and six days later, law enforcement officers arrested the suspect.

According to the report, after Tobin was advised of his right to an attorney, he “admitted to downloading child sex abuse material.”

According to the report, a computer in the residence’s office had “several files of Child Sexual Abuse Material.” In addition, there was an external drive that included a subdirectory with file names titled, “XXX Mega Archives,” “XXXX Even Naughtier Stuff” and “XXXX Yng & Naughty.”

The report indicates law enforcement officials found photos of “nude prepubescent females” ages 8-12 years old.

In court Friday, Tobin was given a $250,000 bond and ordered not to have contact with a computer or access to the Internet.