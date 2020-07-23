30,000 people coming to county means fees should be increased

Body

In an effort to financially address Nassau County’s future growth needs, the Board of County Commissioners unanimously authorized Chairman Danny Leeper to execute an amendment to the County Impact Fee Ordinance for Fire Rescue, Law Enforcement, and Administrative services that could result in impact fee increases over 10 years of 32% for new single-family developments, 17% for multifamily developments, and from 48-77% for various non-residential developments types.

In February of 2019, the county staff was directed to proceed with an independent study of the current impact fee rates for Fire Rescue, Law Enforcement, and Administrative services. Delaware-based fiscal, economic and planning consultant firm TischlerBise was hired to perform the study. The final report was presented last week by fiscal and economic analyst Colin McAweeney of TischlerBise.

McAweeney said the study, which covers 10 years from 2019-29, projects a population increase of almost 30,000 people over that period, with 25,326 new permanent residents and 4,483 new seasonal residents. It also projects an increase of peak daily visitors from 8,391 to 9,886. The study, which uses several resources for information, also forecasts an increase of 10,194 single-family and 1,635 multifamily housing units over the 10-year period.

McAweeney pointed to projections for non-residential growth (workers in retail, office, industrial, institutional and hotel jobs) over the 10-year period at 6,377, from 22,461 in 2019 to 28,838 in 2029, with the largest increase of 2,079 being in the retail sector, from 7,322 in 2019 to 9,401.

The purpose of the study was to figure out what it is going to take in impact fee collections for the county to support the need of the growing population for the desired levels of Law Enforcement, Fire Rescue, and Administrative services.

McAweeney explained an Impact Fee Summary chart to the board – with revised maximum supported fees – which showed residential impact fees for single-family development increasing 32% from the current $1,138 to $1,672 and for multifamily development from the current $1,024 to $1,180.

The chart showed non-residential fees (figured per 1,000 square feet) as a 54% increase ($1,634) for Retail from $1,375 to $3,009; a 66% increase ($1,399) for Office from $735 to $2,134; a 69% increase ($734) for Industrial from $329 to $1,063; a 49% increase ($141) for Warehouses from $145 to $286; a 77% increase ($1,634) for Institutional from $489 to $2,123; and a 48% increase ($1,253) for Hotels from $1,375 to $2,628.

McAweeney explained that the revised fee summary from a December 2019 draft resulted in the fees dropping “by almost 30%” after consideration of two credits are included: a 2007 bond for Sheriff and Administration expansion and a dedicated surtax to capital projects. Remaining 2007 bond funds for Sheriff Facilities are $830,000.

He pointed out that 25% of the small county sales surtax revenue is dedicated to Capital Improvement Projects funding. The 20-year funding estimate is $2,238,435 for Administration, $5,894,349 for Sheriff Facilities, $7,447,670 for Fire Facilities and $43,475,255 for Other Facilities, which includes roads.

In another chart, McAweeney showed that future facility needs are based on levels of service and 10-year projected growth. Impact fee revenue is estimated to cover 70% ($23,390,142) of growth-related capital costs of $34,071,433. The fund gap is anticipated to come from credits, the city of Fernandina Beach, and visitors.

McAweeney then proceeded to provide details in chart form of the projected 10-year costs, revenues from impact fees, and non-impact fee revenue gaps for the categories within the three departments: Administration office space, court and detention center; sheriff’s station; and vehicles and fire stations and apparatuses.

County Office of Management and Budget Director Megan Diehl thanked McAweeney “for a great and thorough job.” She added, “Colin and I worked together to address comments from the development side.”

Commissioner Pat Edwards asked Diehl how often this study should be reviewed. Because of waiting to do this in the past he said, “We have left a lot of money on the table.”

Diehl replied, “The ordinance specifies every five years. We believe five years is appropriate.” Leeper added, “We have talked about three years, but we believe five years is more appropriate.”

Edwards also asked, “Is five years when the study begins or when it is presented?” At that point Assistant County Manager Taco Pope explained, “It is an eight-month process to complete the review.” He said the five years would be when the

study is to be completed and presented.