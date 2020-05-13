17- and 18-year-old arrested in Callahan shooting incident

Body

According to a news release from Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ashley Spicer, NCSO deputies were notified of a shooting on Janice Drive in Callahan around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The unnamed male victim had been shot in the face with a sawed-off shotgun.

“NCSO’s investigation revealed that the victim was a former boyfriend of Kayla Marie Rittenhouse, age 18 from Callahan, who lived at the address where the shooting took place. The victim came to Kayla’s residence in an attempt to reconcile with Kayla and settle some personal differences he had with Kayla’s new boyfriend, Blayke Jordan Morris, age 17 from Callahan,” according to Spicer.

“Once the victim entered the yard of the residence and was standing in the driveway, he spoke to Kayla who was standing near the porch about 20 feet away. At that time Morris, who was hiding behind a trash can approximately 25 feet from the victim, emerged and shot the victim in the face with a sawed off shotgun, causing serious bodily injury. The victim was transported to UF-Health in Jacksonville by NCFRD.”

Spicer says Rittenhouse allegedly had a discussion with Morris about shooting the victim if he came on her property. The victim was unarmed.

Morris was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a short barrel shotgun, and possession of a firearm by a minor. Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with attempted murder.