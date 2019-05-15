Legendary R&B group Boyz II Men will perform Saturday in Valdosta

Legendary R&B group Boyz II Men will perform Saturday, May 18, at the Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga., according to a news release. The show and every performance and event in the 2019 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup is included with park admission or a season pass.

“When anyone mentions Boyz II Men, you can immediately hear the melodies and harmonies in your head,” said Jennie Boyer, entertainment director, in the release.

“We are thrilled to bring this iconic group to Wild Adventures and give our guests the opportunity to see and hear Boyz II Men live in concert.”

Boyz II Men is the best-selling R&B group of all time, with 60 million albums sold, according to the release. Boyz II Men has won four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The group is most widely for hits such as “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day” and “Motownphilly.” Their recent album earned two Grammy nominations.

Boyz II Men will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Wild Adventures’ All-Star Amphitheater. During Memorial Day Weekend, Wild Adventures will welcome the Big Top Circus featuring the Amazing Anastasinis for three performances daily on May 25 and 26.

Go to WildAdventures.com for more information.